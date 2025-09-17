Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Cardano (ADA) all took a hit this week in the search engine game. As their price charts flatten and flashy newer coins hog the spotlight, fewer people are typing their names into Google. Back when these coins were in high demand, they drew headlines and YouTube videos almost daily. However, without any earth-shattering news, their numbers are dropping, and the community is searching for the next one in the spotlight.

Decline in Search Interest for Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano

Cryptocurrency markets are known for their rapid fluctuations, and this week's rotation shifted away from the Dogecoin family and Cardano. Google and social media monitors indicate that interest in SHIB, DOGE, and ADA is waning, which is unusual for coins that used to break the internet with every price spike. The dip appears to be linked to the same themes: stable price ranges, a surge of newer coins offering more advanced technology, and a generally quiet news cycle. The old guard now faces the challenge of convincing the crowd to check in again.

Shiba Inu, named the “Dogecoin killer” back in the day, hasn't really delivered the explosive moves people expected, and its price mostly just sits there now. Dogecoin, the face of the meme coin bandwagon, has also hit the brakes as doubts grow about what it’s really for in the years ahead. Cardano keeps making headlines, too, but it keeps promising big yet delivers small. That has cooled off the buzz and the wallets that used to chase every news update.

Put it all together—rules that change every minute, no new tech superheroes, and a meme and alt-fund market that feels overcrowded—and you see Google Trends about SHIB, DOGE, and ADA shrinking. The traders and investors who used to react to every tiny move are now off-road-testing the next moonshot.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin on the Rise

The next contender in the meme space could well be Little Pepe (LILPEPE). CoinMarketRumors keeps saying it’s the next “to the moon” project. The 12th presale price is a mere $0.0021. Ideally, that’s a no-brainer for the price of coffee. So far, $24.8 million has already flowed in, and more than 15.4 billion of these tokens have gotten snatched up. People are snapping them up at mad speed to get first-day listing bragging rights on the big-name exchanges. If buyers keep that energy, indications for “LILPEPE” could get even crazier.

Little Pepe is racing ahead of older meme coins thanks to a tight-knit community and actual use cases. With 40,000-plus holders and nearly 30,000 buzzing members in Telegram, it’s carving a new lane. The coin is gaining traction now that it’s running a $777,000 giveaway, supercharging Discord chats and Twitter threads. Early buyers can secure ETH and other rewards simply by joining in and holding, which is a significant incentive to dive in now.

Scarcity is also in Little Pepe’s favor. The presale is tight, and demand continues to surge. Once Stage 13 starts, each token bumps from $0.0021 to $0.0022, so that’s an early-worm indicator that TikTok and Reddit traders aren’t messing around. On a safety note, it has a 95% Certik audit under its belt and has just landed on CoinMarketCap, which helps anyone unsure feel a bit more at ease. It’s probably one of the most audited meme coins to date.

Why Little Pepe Could Beat Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin fondly ruled their peaks, but Little Pepe is just warming up the engine, and that makes it one of the smartest bets on the street. Between its fixed supply, roaring community, generous giveaways, and a roadmap that anyone can read, the challenge is simply missing it.

Where Shiba and Doge sputtered on scaling and daily use, Little Pepe roars ahead on Layer-2. That’s the Ethereum-compatible upgrade that makes every transaction zippy and every use case smoother. Tick the presale box now, and you could see your tokens storm beyond 55 previous violet peaks inside 24 months and even flare beyond 100x by the time ice-cream trucks return in 2030.

Every trading board is lighting up with chats about Little Pepe, and its swarm of engaged holders is acting like a bullish foghorn, daring the dog duo to backflip. Daily new wallets, steam-up giveaways, and a presale that reads like a backstage pass show all the right rockets strapped on for the dog-trick landings of 2025. For anyone craving a spicy decaf, this meme coin might just become the next loud scream in your portfolio.

Conclusion: The Next Big Meme Coin to Watch

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano may be losing steam, but all eyes are now on Little Pepe. It’s exploding in popularity and may quickly become the headline in the meme coin scene. Backed by a loyal community, real-world utility, and growth that’s still heating up, Little Pepe offers a compelling story. For anyone scouting the next moonshot in crypto, Little Pepe might just be the shortcut to that dream 100x by 2030.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.