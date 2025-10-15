The recent crypto crash left many investors confused and worried. Prices dropped fast, and traders started asking, why is crypto crashing again when $20B liquidated in under 2 hours? The truth is simple — the market often resets after too much hype. But after every fall, strong projects rise. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is catching attention. While most tokens lost buyers during the crash, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining new ones. Its presale is still growing, showing trust from the community. Many investors now see it as a safer choice for October — a project built for real use, not just speculation.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stands Strong

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now in Phase 6 of its presale where more than 68% of this phase is already sold. The token price is $0.035 and will move to $0.040 next anytime now. The presale has raised over $17.35 million with more than 17,100 holders overall.

These numbers are rare during a bearish market because they show steady interest and confidence in a time when most projects are struggling. Since price may go up 15% anytime it shares a very lucrative opportunity for those who enter now for projected 10-20x growth.

Here are a few of the many reasons that make it the best choice for investors for October gains: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) plans to build a full DeFi lending system that works for everyone. It will have two kinds of lending. The first is P2C, or peer-to-contract lending.

Here, users will place their funds into a pool and earn passive income. It will be simple, automatic, and easy to use. The second is P2P, or peer-to-peer lending. It will allow users to choose their own loan terms, giving more control and higher returns. Together, these two models will create a balance between safety and profit.

Lenders will earn mtTokens when they deposit funds. These mtTokens will show their share in the system and help them earn yield. Borrowers, on the other hand, will lock their crypto as collateral before taking loans. This will keep the system fair and secure for both sides. Investors are optimistic for this project since it is planning to deliver real utility in the form of dual lending. Real planned utility delivery like BNB makes it a top choice for this Month.

Real Progress and Future Growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not just planning; it is building. The platform’s leaderboard is already live, showing real user activity. The latest update introduces a 24-hour leaderboard system. Each day, the user ranked #1 will receive a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they complete at least one transaction within that 24-hour period. The leaderboard automatically resets every day at 00:00 UTC.

This progress gives investors confidence that the project is moving forward. When the presale ends, both the platform and the token will launch together. That means real borrowing and lending will be available from day one making it the next crypto to explode soon.

This design gives Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a strong edge. Most presale tokens launch with only promises, but MUTM will arrive with working features. It also has a clear plan for revenue as borrowers will pay small fees, which will be used to buy back MUTM tokens and reward mtToken stakers. This will keep the token valuable and ensure long-term returns for users.

Another exciting part of the project will be its $1 pegged stablecoin system. The team will introduce a $1-pegged stablecoin in the future. Users will mint it by locking assets like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), or Avalanche (AVAX). Each mint and burn will create organic demand for MUTM, helping the token stay in use and in demand, especially after a market crash when investors prefer stability.





What Investors Shouldn’t Wait

To understand the growth potential, imagine this: an early investor who spent $5,000 during Phase 2 at $0.020 now holds 250,000 tokens. At the current price of $0.035, their value is $8,750. As per the investors projectors MUTM have a potential to hit $0.35 soon post listing, that same amount will be worth $87,500 — a 17.5x return.

This simple example shows how early supporters are already seeing strong gains even before the exchange listing. Additionally, solely in October, investors can experience a straight 15% gain, since this presale stage is already approx 70% sold out the 15% price jump is in live and investors in this stage can gain 15% in value right away.

For real experience, in Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch its V1 protocol on Sepolia Testnet with core modules such as the Liquidity Pool, Debt Token, mtToken, and the Liquidator Bot. These modules will make the system more efficient and transparent for all users.

A Smart Investment After the Crash

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also keeps its community engaged with a $100,000 giveaway , rewarding users for their support and activity. It reflects a project that values its early investors and wants to grow with them.

While others are still asking why is crypto crashing, smart investors are already preparing for the next wave. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as one of the few presale projects that offers both progress and purpose. With 68% of Phase 6 already sold and the price about to rise to $0.040, this may be the last calm before its next big move.

