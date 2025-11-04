As digital asset adoption accelerates across Asia, the Middle East and Europe, enterprises and financial institutions are moving from pilots to production in cross border crypto settlement. The driver is simple: faster settlement, transparent flows, and reduced reliance on correspondent banking rails. Yet regulatory fragmentation, operational risks, and security gaps continue to slow institutional scale.

Liminal Custody is addressing these challenges by delivering bank grade crypto custody and transaction automation infrastructure built for regulated institutions. Designed to support high volume global transfers, the platform enables secure, compliant, and real time settlement for stablecoins, tokenized assets, and institutional crypto flows.

Cross Border Crypto Payments are Entering the Institutional Era

Cross-border crypto payments are reshaping international finance. Stablecoins and tokenized assets are enabling faster treasury movement, corporate settlements, and B2B transfers across markets where legacy rails remain slow or cost heavy. From treasury teams settling vendor payments to fintechs building global remittance corridors, enterprises want the speed of blockchain without the operational risk.

However, compliance expectations, governance controls, and security standards demanded by banks and regulated financial players require infrastructure designed for institutions. This is where Liminal is making the shift real.

Powering Regulated Cross Border Payment Innovators

Liminal’s wallet infrastructure is already powering cross border payment businesses and fintech platforms that are transitioning from traditional settlement layers to blockchain rails. Trade finance networks, treasury desks, and digital asset payments platforms are using Liminal to move assets securely while aligning with regulatory mandates across APAC, MENA and Europe. Institutions are able to integrate crypto settlement into their existing treasury and compliance workflows without compromising on speed, control, or audit readiness.

Institutional Security and Automation Framework

Liminal’s platform, Vaults, combine policy based governance, automated approvals, and AI driven monitoring to secure assets at every step. Each transaction is verified, authorized, and monitored in real time, ensuring operational clarity and regulatory assurance.

Core capabilities include:

Multi Signature Approvals

Transactions require collective authorization, lowering the risk of unauthorized movement and manual error.

Policy Based Controls

Institutions define rules aligned with internal risk frameworks, transaction thresholds, and jurisdictional requirements.

Risk Analytics and Compliance Filters

All transactions are risk scored, with anomalies flagged before execution to support AML and counter fraud controls.

Real Time Monitoring

Continuous on chain and policy monitoring enables rapid detection of unusual activity.

MPC Security Architecture

Multi Party Computation (MPC) ensures secure signing without exposing private keys, delivering high assurance custody without single point of failure risk.

“Cross border digital asset movement must be secure, transparent, and compliant without slowing transaction flow,” said Rajesh Sabari, Chief Commercial Officer, Liminal Wallet

“We are enabling financial institutions to scale digital asset operations with confidence, efficiency, and governance.”

Designed for Bank Grade, Global Operations

Liminal's custody platform supports the operating needs of banks, payment institutions, brokers, and digital asset enterprises:

End to End asset security across jurisdictions





Automated AML, KYC and chain risk checks





Fast settlement and audit ready reporting





Stablecoin treasury and issuance support





Dedicated workflows for regulated entities

Enterprise Adoption and Regulatory Trust

Liminal has processed more than USD 50 billion in digital asset transactions and safeguards over USD 600 million in assets. With offices across APAC and MENA, Liminal supports institutions as they transition from traditional financial rails to blockchain powered settlement. Its infrastructure enables secure and compliant crypto operations for banks, fintechs, and payment platforms building cross border and treasury use cases. Liminal is certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701, reinforcing its commitment to institutional grade security and governance.

Building the Infrastructure for Global Digital Asset Movement

With increasing demand from banks, fintechs, and enterprises for regulated crypto settlement, Liminal Wallet is setting a new standard for cross border digital asset infrastructure. Its blend of security, compliance, and automation positions it as a strategic partner for payment operators, treasuries, and financial institutions shifting to blockchain based settlement rails.

Institutions looking to modernize cross border settlement and treasury operations can learn more or request a demo at liminal.global.

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody offers secure wallet infrastructure platform and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. This allows organizations to enforce complex transaction policies, and automate their treasury operations, all while maintaining direct control over their assets.Founded in 2021, Liminal is certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & 27701 standards. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal serves clients across the APAC and MENA regions, helping them scale digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.

