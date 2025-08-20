LBank Named Among Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges In August 2025

LBank, a leading global digital asset trading platform, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 10 Crypto Exchanges in August 2025, ranked by volume, fees, and features.

This acknowledgment reflects LBank’s explosive growth during the ongoing bull market and highlights the platform’s reputation as a top destination for crypto traders worldwide.

Recognition Backed by Strong Performance

In Q2 2025, LBank achieved major milestones that cemented its global standing:

Average Daily Trading Volume : $5 billion, a 5% increase

: $5 billion, a Token Diversity : Over 930 tokens listed , making it one of the widest selections in the industry

: Over , making it one of the widest selections in the industry Meme & Altcoin Discovery: Recognized as “The Best Exchange for Token Listings and Meme Asset Discovery”, LBank has become the go-to hub for retail traders seeking early-stage and high-growth opportunities

LBank Dominates Meme Coin Listings

LBank strengthens its position as the No.1 destination for meme traders. In August 2025, 42 new tokens were listed, including 26 meme coins (62%). Their strong performance underscores why LBank is the preferred exchange for meme trading.

42 new tokens, including 26 meme coins (62%). Performance highlights include:

6 tokens surged over 500% in value

in value 22 tokens rose more than 200%

Standout gainers: BSU (AI) – +1,390% since listing CLIPPY (Meme) – +1,359% since listing SPARK (Meme) – +1,233% since listing FARTLESS (Meme) – +712% since listing BOSS (Meme) – +695% since listing



With such performance, LBank has reaffirmed its position as:

1 in 100X Gems

1 in Highest Gains

1 in Meme Share

Official Statement from LBank

"Being named among the Top 10 Crypto Exchanges is a reflection of our relentless drive to innovate and serve our global community. This recognition wouldn’t be possible without the trust of our users. At LBank, we remain committed to expanding our listings, enhancing security, and providing the best trading experience as we move forward into the next wave of the crypto bull market." – LBank Team

Looking Ahead

As digital assets gain mainstream adoption, LBank is focused on reinforcing its leadership by:

Expanding its token ecosystem

Delivering new features for both retail and institutional traders

Driving community-driven innovation across the blockchain industry

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 15 million registered users across more than 210 countries and regions. With daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion and a 9-year track record of safe operations with zero security incidents, LBank is committed to delivering a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, LBank has helped users achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As a pioneer in the Memecoin sector, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream Memecoins and 50+ high-potential Meme gems. With the highest proportion of 100x Meme assets globally, LBank stands out with fastest altcoin listings, Top 1 in Meme liquidity and trading guarantee — making it the go-to platform for Memecoin investors worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.