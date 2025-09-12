Indocia Launches Presale Registration Giveaway Campaign Ahead of $INDO Token Presale

Indocia.com, a blockchain platform focused on non-custodial wallets and digital asset solutions, yesterday announced the launch of a presale registration giveaway campaign valued at $26,000. The initiative is designed to reward early community members ahead of the upcoming early presale discounts of Indocia’s native token, $INDO.

Details of the Giveaway

The campaign will distribute $26,000 worth of rewards to 51 selected participants, with prizes awarded in a combination of $INDO tokens and USDT.

Key conditions include:

The registration window will remain open for only seven days, ending on September 17th, 2025.

Seats for this upcoming crypto presale are limited, reinforcing exclusivity for early registrants.

Participants must invest a minimum of $80 during the legitimate crypto presales to be eligible for the giveaway selection.

According to Indocia, this campaign is intended to encourage community participation while building momentum toward the presale tokenomics launch.

Platform Vision

The giveaway coincides with Indocia’s broader efforts to expand its ecosystem. The company recently launched the alpha version of its non-custodial wallet and supporting products, which include:

Cross-Chain Swaps for seamless asset movement

for seamless asset movement Governance features linked to $INDO, enabling token holders to participate in platform decision-making

linked to $INDO, enabling token holders to participate in platform decision-making Indocia Commerce for global crypto payments, invoicing, and QR scan-to-pay options

for global crypto payments, invoicing, and QR scan-to-pay options Escrow services powered by smart contracts

"This giveaway campaign is a way to thank our early supporters and highlight our community-first approach," said Alex Tan, the spokesperson of Indocia. "We believe that strong ecosystems start with strong communities, and rewarding our first wave of contributors is an important step in that direction."

Presale Context

The crypto to launch a presale of $INDO marks a significant stage in Indocia’s roadmap. Token holders will gain access to utility functions across the platform, including governance rights, presale airdrop rewards, transaction fee redistribution, and exclusive product benefits.

"Presale interest has been strong, and this campaign adds another layer of engagement," added Alex Tax, the spokesperson of Indocia. "By limiting both time and seats, we are emphasizing scarcity while giving participants an early opportunity to contribute to Indocia’s growth."

Industry Background

Non-custodial platforms have gained momentum over the past two years as crypto users increasingly seek greater control of their assets. Reports from Messari and CoinGecko show double-digit growth in wallet adoption, as centralised platforms face rising concerns about the benefits and risks of presales.

Indocia’s model—combining a non-custodial wallet with commerce and escrow services—positions it within a growing segment of platforms building practical utility beyond simple asset storage. In the new token presale list, $INDO is the top token of the presale and is expected to underpin this utility and expand its use cases across the ecosystem.

About Indocia

Indocia.com is a blockchain platform providing non-custodial wallet solutions, cross-chain swaps, crypto commerce tools, and escrow services. Its native token, $INDO, is the best crypto presales 2025, powers governance, rewards, and exclusive user benefits across the ecosystem.

The presale registration giveaway campaign will remain open for seven days only, with a total of $26,000 in rewards allocated to 50 participants who meet eligibility requirements.

For more details, visit: www.indocia.com

Join the pre-registration form: https://gleam.io/TBjCh/indocia-presale-registration

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.