Ethereum is still one of the top cryptocurrencies on the market, but its price action has slowed again. This slowdown is now pushing many ETH whales to search for the best crypto to buy now with stronger upside potential. Over the last weeks, the rotation trend has become clear: a growing number of large holders are moving into a new crypto coin priced at only $0.035. Many early buyers believe it could be one of the next big cryptocurrencies heading into Q1 2026.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is trading near $3,150 with a market cap of roughly $380 billion. ETH remains a key asset in the market, but the chart shows a clear slowdown. Strong resistance sits at $3,400, and another resistance zone forms near $3,800 to $4,000. Each attempt to break above these levels has failed.

For many investors, the problem is clear. Ethereum is so large that a major percentage gain becomes harder to achieve. A move from $3,150 to $6,000 would be strong, but that is still less than a 100% increase. Investors looking for bigger multiplies or cheaper entries often look outside large caps.

This is why more ETH whales are rotating into new crypto, especially into projects that are still early and offer more room for growth. Mutuum Finance has become one of those choices.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum based DeFi crypto protocol building a dual lending model. It allows users to lend and borrow in two ways: a Peer to Contract market and an isolated Peer to Peer market. Both models aim to give users more control, simple access, and better transparency.

P2C Model With mtTokens And APY

In the Peer to Contract market users supply assets into a liquidity pool. In return they receive mtTokens, which represent their share of the pool. These mtTokens grow in value as interest builds. For example, if a user supplies $1,000 worth of ETH and the APY is 7%, the mtTokens grow in value over time while the user keeps full ownership.

P2P Model With Borrow Types And LTV

The Peer to Peer market creates direct matches between lenders and borrowers. The loan terms depend on risk and demand. The loan size depends on the LTV ratio. Higher LTV means more borrowing power but more liquidation risk. If a borrower’s collateral drops, the protocol triggers liquidations to protect the lender. This structure has attracted a lot of attention from investors who want utility and not just hype driven growth.

Presale Momentum Increases

Mutuum Finance is also one of the most active new crypto presales of 2025. It has already raised $18.8 million. The community has passed 18,000 holders, and buyers have purchased 800 million tokens so far.

The presale started in early 2025 at $0.01. The price is now $0.035 in Phase 6. That is a 250% surge from Phase 1. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale, which equals 1.82 billion tokens.

Phase 6 is now over 88% allocated and moving fast. Investors also mention the new quality of life upgrade: anyone can buy MUTM with a card, and there are no purchase limits. This opened the presale to a much broader audience.

V1 Launch Confirmed And New Product Milestones Approaching

One of the biggest reasons investors are watching MUTM is the confirmed V1 launch. According to the official update on X, Mutuum Finance will release its first testnet version on Sepolia in Q4 2025.

V1 will launch with the core systems already in place. These include the main liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the debt tokens, and the liquidator bot. This shows that the project is not only building concepts but delivering real product progress.

Mutuum Finance also plans to develop a USD pegged stablecoin that connects to the protocol’s interest system. Another major element is the oracle structure that aims to give accurate price data for loans, collateral levels and liquidations. Both the stablecoin plans and the oracle system make the protocol stronger and more reliable. These are core components for lending markets.

Whales Continue To Join

The final reason many ETH whales are shifting attention is the rapid speed of Phase 6. With more than 88% already allocated, the remaining supply is shrinking quickly. Many large buyers prefer to enter before the presale moves to the next price level.

Investors also expect stronger demand once V1 launches. The launch price is set at $0.06, which means early buyers could see upside before the token even reaches exchanges. Mutuum Finance has become one of the top crypto choices for investors who want early stage exposure instead of buying into large caps that show slower movement.

With strong presale demand, planned stablecoin development, a confirmed V1 launch, and real utility through lending markets, MUTM is now seen as one of the potential best cheap cryptos to buy now heading into Q1 2026.

