Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to climb above the $117,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 51 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Memecore (M) became the biggest gainer, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 21 percent. Monero (XMR) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.1 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.16 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $117,029.26, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.14 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.03 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,569.76, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.84 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.03 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 3.41 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2779. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 24.49.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 1 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $116.23. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,239.20.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.06, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.84 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 270.20.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $243.91, marking a 24-hour jump of 3.19 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 21,665.10.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Memecore (M)

Price: $1.40

24-hour gain: 20.97 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.34

24-hour gain: 13.14 per cent

ether.fi (ETHFI)

Price: $1.66

24-hour gain: 12.78 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.45

24-hour gain: 12.31 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.0373

24-hour gain: 11.31 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Monero (XMR)

Price: $294.41

24-hour loss: 5.96 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $3,569.01

24-hour loss: 0.95 percent

Tether Gold (XAUt)

Price: $3,655.85

24-hour loss: 0.87 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $16.22

24-hour loss: 0.31 percent

KuCoin Token (KCS)

Price: $15.85

24-hour loss: 0.25 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is digesting the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut with surprising calm, as Bitcoin is moving upwards slowly despite initial volatility. Traders remains in split while some argue the cut was already priced in, optimism still point to Bitcoin regaining momentum toward the $120,000 mark if catalysts align. Ethereum, meanwhile, is flashing strength as bulls eye fresh record highs, while XRP is fueled by optimism around an ETF approval that could see it targeting $3.66. Interestingly, despite neutral price action in Bitcoin, altcoins like XRP and Dogecoin are showing stronger reactions, suggesting capital rotation beneath the surface.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin (BTC) has been fluctuating between the 50-day SMA at $114,320 and the key resistance at $117,500. The 20-day EMA ($113,919) is sloping upward, and the RSI remains in bullish territory, suggesting a potential breakout above $117,500. A successful move could push BTC toward $120,000 and possibly $124,474. However, a drop below the 20-day EMA may extend consolidation within the $107,000–$117,500 range. Traders expect increased volatility following the Fed’s upcoming rate decision, with a 94% chance of a 25-bps cut. Analysts are split—some see gradual gains, while others warn of a drop to $92,000 before a new rally.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “As expected, the Bitcoin price cleared a major resistance with the announcement of fresh interest rates by the Fed. The token surged above $117,700 and is inching close to the pivotal barrier at $118,200. As attention shifted back to BTC, the altcoins within the top 10, including Ethereum & XRP, experienced a slight lift and are currently consolidating around their gains. The top gainers for the day include Memecore (M) and MYX Finance (MYX), with over a 20% rise each, followed by SPX6900 (SPX) by over 11.65%. Besides, Monero (XMR) dropped over 6.5% and Mantle (MNT) by 2.18%.”

