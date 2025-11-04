Cryptocurrency Price Today (November 4): Bitcoin Dips Below $107k, Decred Gains Over 135%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $107,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor losses across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 27 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Decred (DCR) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 135 percent. ASTER became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 15 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.55 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.58 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $106,768.92, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 94.56 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,623.03, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.20 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 3.13 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1697. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 5.32 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $90.25. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.34, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.32 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $165.20, marking a 24-hour loss of 7.06 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Decred (DCR)

Price: $42.44

24-hour gain: 135.37 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $139.71

24-hour gain: 64.74 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $5.08

24-hour gain: 32.18 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $473.86

24-hour gain: 21.21 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $345.92

24-hour gain: 4.20 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $0.9034

24-hour loss: 14.67 percent

Bitget Token (BGB)

Price: $3.74

24-hour loss: 14.28 percent

Cosmos (ATOM)

Price: $2.52

24-hour loss: 11.79 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $2.79

24-hour loss: 10.92 percent

Toncon (TON)

Price: $2.02

24-hour loss: 8.31 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is consolidating with Bitcoin trading near $107,000 while Ethereum trades at $3600. The current move could continue as investors digest the hawkish tone from the Fed last week, indicating no rate cut in December. This, combined with the absence of key U.S. economic data releases, increased the uncertainty in the market, leading to profit booking across the board. However, Strategy bought 397 BTC for $45.6 million, indicating strong institutional appetite even at these levels. For now, BTC’s key resistance lies at $108,800, while support stands at $104,400.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market opened November under pressure, with Bitcoin down to roughly $106,400–$107,500, marking a near-20% drop from its recent highs. This slide was triggered by hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplaying December rate cuts, alongside heavy liquidations ($1.18B in the last 24 hours) in the broader crypto market as leveraged positions were forced out. Technically, Bitcoin has broken below its 200-day average (~$109,800) and is now threatening support near ~$94,200 — a move that keeps the near-term outlook cautious.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The recent correction across major cryptocurrencies reflects the fragility that still exists in a highly leveraged market. When Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP decline simultaneously and liquidations cross over 1.1 billion dollars, it signals a broad recalibration of risk and sentiment. We view this as a defining phase rather than a cause for panic. For long-term institutional and sophisticated investors, the focus should remain on the fundamentals such as token utility, network strength, regulatory progress, and on-chain activity. The traders who suffered the most were those with excessive leverage and limited risk buffers.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin’s sharp drop to $105K was driven by a wave of leveraged long liquidations and global risk-off sentiment amid macro tensions. The sell-off flushed out excess leverage, triggering a swift cascade before stabilizing near a major support zone. Despite short-term weakness, on-chain data shows long-term holders remain steady, hinting at underlying strength. The $105K level now acts as a crucial floor — holding it could spark a rebound toward $111K–$113K, while breaking it risks deeper correction. Overall, the dump appears more like a leverage reset than the start of a sustained bearish reversal.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto market appears to have entered a strong descending trend as Bitcoin price marks an intraday low close to $105,300 while recovering slightly to $106,400. With this, the other cryptos like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, etc., and a few more attracted huge losses, and the BNB price slid down below $1000. The global market capitalisation is decreasing, reaching close to $3.5 trillion and the market sentiments continue to remain under fear. The top gainers for today are Decred, Dash, Internet Computer, and Zcash, with 68.82%, 30.88%, 10.52%, and 8.26%, respectively. Besides, the losers include Aster with an 18.15% drop, Bitget Token with 15.42%, and Aptos by 15.16%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.