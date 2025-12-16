Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 16): Bitcoin Dips Below $86,000, PIPPIN Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $86,000 mark early Tuesdat. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 21 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. PIPPIN became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 25 percent. Midnight (NIGHT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 15 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.93 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 4.14 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $85,758.22, registering a 24-hour dip of 4.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 81.11 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,927.72, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.16 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 5.96 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1291. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.02 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $80.53. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.13 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $131.52, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.23 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 16)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Audiera (BEAT)

Price: $02.78

24-hour gain: 33.01 percent

Pippin (PIPPIN)

Price: $0.4413

24-hour gain: 25.72 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.50

24-hour gain: 8.49 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.04873

24-hour gain: 3.06 ercent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $410.75

24-hour gain: 1.83 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 16)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.05744

24-hour loss: 12.13 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $0.8246

24-hour loss: 12 percent

Merlin Chain (MERL)

Price: $0.4098

24-hour loss: 10.12 percent

Ondo (ONDO)

Price: $0.4055

24-hour loss: 10.07 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002447

24-hour loss: 9.37 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is consolidating, with Bitcoin near $86,000 and Ethereum around $2,950. The pullback has been driven by short-term whale profit-taking of nearly $2.78 billion and rising expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike, which has pressured risk assets. Despite this, the broader outlook remains constructive. Institutional confidence is evident as Strategy added 10,645 BTC to its treasury, signalling continued accumulation. For now, buyers must defend the $84,000 support zone to prevent further downside. A sustained move above $92,700 would confirm a trend reversal and put Bitcoin back on a bullish path.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC’s recent drop was mainly caused by long liquidations. After moving sideways around the $89K–$90K range, BTC broke below support and fell into a high-liquidity zone between $86K and $88K, briefly bottoming near $86K, forcing many leveraged traders to exit their positions. This accelerated the decline and cleared excess leverage from the market. After the flush, selling pressure has eased, but strong resistance remains near $88K–$90K. BTC is currently trading around $87K–$88K, and is likely to trade sideways in the near term rather than bounce sharply. Investors may benefit from managing risk and accumulating gradually instead of reacting emotionally to short-term volatility.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “The crypto market remains at a pivotal stage, led by Bitcoin trading below major resistance and keeping sentiment cautious. Until BTC breaks higher, moves across altcoins are likely range-bound. XRP is consolidating around $2.20–$2.40, holding structure but needing a breakout to regain momentum. Solana (SOL) trades near $120–$135, still relatively strong, though rallies face selling pressure unless support firmly holds. Cardano (ADA) lags, hovering around $0.45–$0.55, with limited upside unless trend strength improves. Overall, volatility stays elevated, and Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely define direction for the entire crypto market.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.