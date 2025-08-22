Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below the $114k mark on Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 46 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. OKB (OKB) became the biggest gainer of the lot for the second consecutive day, with a 24-hour jump of over 25 percent. Pump.fun (PUMP), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.83 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.93 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $113,126.09, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.62 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,232.59, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.71 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.31 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2172. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.33 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $114.74. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.14 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $179.93, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.39 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $242.62

24-hour loss: 25.11 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $41.94

24-hour gain: 9.83 percent

GateToken (GT)

Price: $18.67

24-hour gain: 3.48 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $2.39

24-hour gain: 2.57 percent

Bitget Token (BGB)

Price: $4.74

24-hour gain: 2.07 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002799

24-hour loss: 8.38 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.1728

24-hour loss: 5.14 percent

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)

Price: $8.44

24-hour loss: 4.65 percent

Sei (SEI)

Price: $0.2915

24-hour loss: 4.03 percent

Tezos (XTZ)

Price: $0.7968

24-hour loss: 4.03 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading range-bound as investors wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. A dovish tone in the speech could trigger a relief rally. However, a hawkish stance on the rate cut could put more pressure on BTC. While BTC shows strong resilience despite the concerns from recent US unemployment data, bulls are required to defend the $110,000 to $112,000 range to avoid further weakness. Currently trading at $113,200, a weekly close above $114,000 could give control back to the bulls, positioning Bitcoin for potential upside.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin is currently trading just under $113,000, reflecting a modest pullback from its recent peak around $124K—marking a nearly 8% drop in August—while Ethereum trades near $4,280, down slightly intraday but outperforming BTC with a 2–3% gain over the last 24 hours. ETF flows suggest a cautious rotation: Fidelity’s Ethereum fund saw a $8.6M inflow, while the Bitcoin fund faced a $7.5M outflow, signaling a subtle shift toward ETH amid mixed sentiment. On the macro front, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reinforced a hawkish stance—stating inflation is still too high and opposing a rate cut—causing crypto prices to slide ahead of anticipated remarks from Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole. Yet, amid macro cautiousness, institutional interest remains evident: family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore are increasingly adopting Bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier, with trading volumes on HashKey up 85% YoY and South Korean exchange volumes rising over 20%.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin trading near $113,000 reflects a market caught between fatigue and anticipation. The looming $13.8 billion options expiry is a major stress test, with bulls and bears locked in a tight contest for direction. Signals suggest the current bull cycle could be maturing, which naturally makes investors more cautious, yet history shows such phases often precede defining breakouts. Ethereum remains a major asset, still attracting accumulation even as speculative assets chase attention.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains resilient despite the hawkish tone from the Fed’s July minutes. After briefly dipping below $113,000, BTC quickly reclaimed $114,000, signaling strong demand at lower levels. The $112,500–$113,000 zone is emerging as near-term support, while $116,000 stands as immediate resistance. A break above $116K could open momentum toward $118,500, whereas failure risks a retest of $111K. Market structure shows consolidation within a tightening range, reflecting cautious positioning ahead of Jackson Hole and September’s jobs data. Volatility is likely to increase, and traders should watch liquidity sweeps near support for high-probability entries.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto markets remain still after the recent pullback, with the Bitcoin prices trading around $113,000. With this, the top altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin, Solana, Tron, Dogecoin & Cardano sustain within the gained levels. Although the bulls are trying to revive a decent recovery, the markets continue to remain under bearish influence. Regardless of this, OKB remains the top gainer with over a 21% rise for the second consecutive day, followed by Zcash with 8.77% and Morpho & GateToken with over 3% each. On the other hand, Pump.fun drops by more than 6%, followed by Conflux by over 5.11%.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s price action suggests consolidation is likely to continue as volatility contracts and volumes remain subdued. Neutral funding rates and balanced positioning indicate limited directional conviction in the short term. A breakout may require fresh liquidity inflows or a shift in derivatives sentiment before a sustained trend emerges.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.