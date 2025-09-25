Buy These Top Cryptos As 21Shares Launches Dogecoin ETF on DTCC

The launch of the Dogecoin ETF by 21Shares on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has placed DOGE in the spotlight once again. The ETF, trading under the ticker TDOG, gives investors regulated exposure to Dogecoin’s price without direct ownership, following the path set earlier by Bitcoin ETFs.

This listing signals growing institutional recognition of meme coins and adds momentum to Dogecoin’s ongoing bullish outlook.

At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is advancing through its presale phases, attracting strong demand from crypto investors. Together, these developments highlight top cryptos to buy now, with investors closely watching DOGE and MUTM for substantial gains.

Dogecoin Showing Strong Technical Breakout

Following months of stability, the price of Dogecoin has been rising rapidly. On cryptocurrency charts, analysts have noticed trends that resemble previous market cycles during which DOGE had a sharp increase. In the past, the token has stabilized close to resistance before exploding into parabolic rallies, as was the case in 2016–2017 and 2020–2021.

DOGE is currently trading above its long-term trendline, which is frequently used as a starting point for significant movements. This trend is supported by daily Ichimoku analysis, which indicates that the coin is above the Kijun-sen and Kumo cloud, both of which indicate persistently positive circumstances. In addition, four technical Ichimoku indicators line up to validate a robust upward trend supported by support levels close to $0.2477 and $0.2150.

Furthermore, DOGE’s popularity in payment integrations and online tipping is keeping liquidity high across exchanges. Developers are also exploring cross-chain functions and potential staking features, further strengthening its use case. Consequently, should DOGE push beyond the $0.30 resistance, it may open the way to retesting prior highs, making it a top crypto to buy.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been moving quickly through its presale, with Phase 6 now 45% filled. Since the first phase, the price has risen from $0.01 to the current $0.035, representing a 250% increase. To date, $16,250,000 has been raised, and the project already counts 16,570 holders.

Phase 6 is underway and selling fast, leaving little time before the price climbs again. In Phase 7, tokens will rise 14.3% to $0.04, while launch is set at $0.06. Buyers at today’s price are projected to see gains of about 342% after launch.

In addition, the team has rolled out a dashboard leaderboard for the top 50 holders. Those who remain in the top tier are set to earn bonus tokens as a reward for their position. This has encouraged long-term participation and strengthened community commitment.

Rising Investor Confidence In MUTM

Phase 5 of the presale recently completed at $0.03, which already guaranteed buyers a 100% return at launch since tokens will open at $0.06. The continuing growth into Phase 6, alongside structured lending models and safeguards such as deposit caps, borrow caps, and liquidation mechanisms, has built confidence in its tokenomics. Additionally, Mutuum’s reliance on Chainlink oracles for price data strengthens transparency and prepares the project for cross-chain expansion.

Given the momentum, MUTM is shaping up as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in today. Its steady presale growth, layered security, and clear token utility make it an appealing choice for those planning medium- and long-term crypto investing.

Growing Importance Of These Top Cryptos

The Dogecoin ETF listing is underscoring mainstream interest in meme coins, while DOGE’s bullish technical structure is signaling further upside potential. At the same time, Mutuum Finance is advancing steadily through its presale, offering structured returns and growing community incentives.

These two tokens, though different in their focus, are standing out as the top cryptos to buy now. Investors considering what crypto to buy today should weigh both DOGE’s ETF-driven momentum and MUTM’s presale-driven growth as key opportunities.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.