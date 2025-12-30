Best Crypto To Buy Now? MUTM At $0.04 Starts Phase 7 Sellout With Lending Protocol Launch Ahead

Early-stage DeFi tokens tend to follow a familiar arc. First comes development, then quiet participation, and only later does broader price discovery begin. The shift usually happens when a project moves from building to active usage, and when supply at early prices starts to thin out. That transition phase is where many of the strongest moves begin.

Market commentators suggest Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now entering that window. Without dramatic headlines, the project has advanced through most of its early lifecycle and is beginning to show the signals that often precede a new valuation phase.

MUTM’s Lifecycle Stage

Mutuum Finance sits between development and live activity. The protocol has spent much of 2025 focused on structure, security, and participation rather than price movement. This approach has shaped how analysts look at its current position.

The token launched in early 2025 at a modest entry point and has moved higher in stages as participation expanded. Instead of a single surge, growth has unfolded step by step, with each phase absorbing more demand. This pattern is common among DeFi crypto projects that prioritize usage over attention.

Today, Mutuum Finance has attracted a broad base of holders and raised significant capital, which signals confidence at this stage of the lifecycle. Historically, this phase is where price models begin to adjust. Early pricing is no longer purely speculative, but still early enough that supply dynamics matter more than headlines.

Supply Dynamics, Phase Progression, and the First Price Scenario

Understanding MUTM’s supply is key to any price discussion. The total supply is fixed at 4B tokens. Of that amount, 45.5%, or roughly 1.82B tokens, was allocated for early distribution. To date, 825M tokens have already been sold.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. Since Phase 1, the token has recorded a 300% increase, reflecting how price has moved with each completed stage. Phase

progression is not cosmetic. Each phase reduces the amount of tokens available at lower prices, which changes behavior.

Analysts often use a supply-driven model at this point. With Phase 7 underway and Phase 8 expected to raise the price by nearly 15%, the remaining allocation at current levels is shrinking. The official launch price is set at $0.06, which alone represents a 50% increase from today.

In this first scenario, price appreciation is tied purely to supply tightening and stage advancement, without assuming any change in usage. Even under conservative assumptions, moving from $0.04 toward the launch level becomes a baseline outcome many models account for.

Usage Expansion After V1 and the Second Price Scenario

The second scenario begins after V1. According to official statements from the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team on X, the first version of the lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release introduces liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot, starting with ETH and USDT.

Once live borrowing and lending begin, valuation dynamics change. Price is no longer anchored only to phases. It starts to reflect activity. As users supply assets, mtTokens are issued, and their value grows as interest accrues from borrowers.

Analysts suggest that even moderate usage can shift how MUTM is priced. Instead of being viewed as a token moving between phases, it becomes a claim on an active system. In this second scenario, price models extend beyond the launch level and begin to factor in mtToken growth and participation. In bullish conditions, projections show the token moving well beyond $0.06 as usage data replaces assumptions.

Why This Setup Resembles DeFi Lending Breakouts

Early DeFi lending breakouts shared a few traits. They moved quietly during development. They built participation before visibility. They tightened the supply before usage went live. Mutuum Finance follows a similar sequence.

The structure is already in place. Security work has advanced alongside development. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK Token Scan with a 90/100 score. An independent audit by Halborn Security is currently underway, reviewing finalized contracts. A $50k bug bounty adds another layer of review.

Infrastructure plans also support scale. The roadmap includes decentralized oracles, fallback pricing mechanisms, a stablecoin backed by borrower interest, and future layer-2 expansion to reduce costs and increase speed. MUTM card payment options further expand real-world visibility. These elements often align just before broader price discovery begins.

Closing Perspective

