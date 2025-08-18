Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 20 Exchange Launch Outshines OKB’s 129% Surge And SUI’s $6.90 Target In Q3!

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
The altcoin market is alive with energy as OKB’s stunning rally and SUI’s breakout dominate trading conversations. OKB has delivered one of the sharpest single-day moves in recent memory, while SUI’s long technical setup is now showing signs of a major push higher.

Both projects are capturing attention with short-term excitement, yet momentum alone rarely secures long-term staying power. Traders are watching closely, but the real test will be whether these gains can hold once the hype settles.

In the background, BlockDAG (BDAG) is building a foundation that goes beyond temporary rallies. With a $376M presale, 25.3B coins sold, confirmed listings on 20 exchanges, and millions already mining through its ecosystem, it is positioning itself for sustainable growth and a stronger role in the next market cycle.

OKB Rockets but Faces Turbulence Ahead

OKB shocked the market with a 129% surge in just 24 hours, climbing to a new high of $139.76 before pulling back near $107.30. The sudden move pushed its market cap to $6.43 billion while trading activity exploded, with 24-hour volume jumping more than 15,700% to $1.41 billion.

Two key drivers fueled the surge. OKX burned 65.26 million OKB, wiping out over half of the circulating supply and locking the total supply at 21 million. Additionally, the X Layer blockchain upgrade increased capacity to 5,000 TPS with near-zero fees, enhancing OKB’s role as the network’s gas token.

SUI Eyes $6.90 as Institutions Step In

SUI has broken free from a lengthy consolidation pattern and is now targeting $6.90 by October, setting up a potential 75% upside. After retesting $3.30 as support, the price remains well above its 50-day EMA, while volume has normalized, and RSI levels stay in a healthy range for further growth.

Momentum is also being supported by rising institutional adoption. Grayscale rolled out SUI investment trusts on August 12, while Swiss banks Sygnum and Amina began offering custody and trading services. Mill City Ventures added fuel by securing $450 million worth of SUI, shrinking available float, and adding confidence to the market.

BlockDAG Prepares for Market Impact With $376M Presale and 20 Listings

BlockDAG is charting a path beyond short-term rallies, securing its place as a presale that is building for scale and longevity. Its presale has already raised $376M with 25.3B coins sold at a Batch 29 price of $0.0276. With a confirmed listing target of $0.05, the groundwork points to a launch designed for both liquidity and reach.

Central to this playbook is a 20-exchange launch blitz that includes platforms like MEXC, BitMart, Coinstore, LBank, and XT.com. Having guaranteed access across major trading hubs on day one means BlockDAG is positioned to deliver immediate liquidity, something that most presales rarely achieve before months of waiting.

Adoption momentum is visible in its mining ecosystem. The X1 mobile miner already counts more than 2.5M active users worldwide, allowing people to mine BDAG coins daily without upfront costs or heavy equipment. The X10 hardware miner adds another dimension by producing up to 200 BDAG per day, and the July 23 demo showed how seamlessly the two devices pair to enhance earnings and accessibility.

Beyond mining and exchanges, BlockDAG is widening its cultural footprint. Partnerships with the Seattle Orcas and Seattle Seawolves bring sports audiences into blockchain through NFTs, fan tokens, and interactive experiences. Backed by its hybrid blockchain plus DAG technology, capable of 2,000 to 15,000 TPS, BlockDAG is setting the stage for both immediate impact and lasting utility.

Final Analysis

OKB’s record surge and SUI’s breakout may fuel excitement among traders, but both remain tied to short-term hype and catalysts that can shift quickly. Their momentum is clear, yet sustainability often proves more challenging once the initial spark fades.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, is shaping its case for leadership with $376M raised, 25.3B coins sold, multi-exchange listings confirmed, and a mining ecosystem already in motion. Combined with high-profile partnerships, these foundations position themselves as more than a fleeting rally, suggesting a project prepared to lead rather than follow.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
