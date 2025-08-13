4 Top Cryptos To Buy Before The Next Bull Run: Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Pepe & Shiba Inu!

Spotting the top cryptos to buy right now means filtering out the noise and looking for projects with a clear purpose, loyal communities, and rising adoption. This lineup features four standouts pushing forward in both relevance and price action, each with something different to offer in 2025’s market.

Cold Wallet is shaking up how wallets work, rewarding users for every blockchain move, while Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu remain dominant forces in the meme coin scene with price momentum and whale engagement. With the market shifting rapidly, these picks blend practical use, cultural reach, and market traction. Here’s a closer look at why they could be worth securing before the next upswing.

1. Cold Wallet’s Rewards Shake Up the Game

Cold Wallet isn’t just another storage platform; it’s built to reward blockchain activity. Instead of paying network fees and moving on, users earn CWT cashback on gas, swaps, and ramp transactions. Cashback rates depend on CWT holdings, with the Diamond tier unlocking up to 100% gas refunds. The result is a wallet that turns daily crypto usage into a steady return loop.

Right now, the presale is in Stage 17, priced at $0.00998, having raised over $5.9 million at record speed. Prices climb with each stage, so earlier participants get more for the same spend. With 40% of supply set aside for the presale and referral bonuses available, the design encourages fast action. The tier system works without staking, so holding more CWT naturally boosts rewards.

For those tracking the top cryptos to buy, Cold Wallet ticks all the boxes: real-world utility, daily usability, and a model that keeps CWT in circulation. Its cashback approach is easy to grasp yet powerful, and Layer 2 integration could make payouts instant and free. Delaying too long could mean stepping in at much higher price points.

2. Dogecoin’s Whale Activity Stays Strong

Dogecoin (DOGE) has stayed active this week, trading near $0.2257 with daily highs at $0.2258 and lows of $0.2057. With a market cap topping $33 billion, it holds its place among the top 10. Recent whale action has been intense, with more than 1 billion DOGE scooped up in 24 hours, pushing trading volume beyond $1 billion

Such large-scale buying often influences overall sentiment. DOGE is testing resistance around $0.225, and breaking through could set it on course for $0.232. While short pullbacks can happen, its liquidity and mainstream recognition keep it relevant among the top cryptos to buy. For active market players, DOGE remains one of the most established and easily tradable meme coins.

3. Technical Signals Lift Pepe’s Short-Term Hopes

Pepe (PEPE) is flashing bullish energy, trading at roughly $0.000011 after gaining 5%–7% in a single day. Volume remains above $700 million, with a market cap between $4.6 billion and $4.8 billion. A TD Sequential “buy” signal has fueled optimism, while macro factors, like potential U.S. rate cuts, are adding to the risk-on environment.

PEPE has a history of sharp price jumps when liquidity surges, making it a popular choice for active traders. While sky-high targets like $1 aren’t realistic, chart setups point to more possible short-term growth. In the hunt for top cryptos to buy, PEPE offers volatility paired with a passionate community, two elements that can spark big moves when market sentiment turns.

4. Shiba Inu Recovery Gains Traction

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading close to $0.00001296 with a market value near $7.6 billion, ranking it 22nd overall. Over the past week, it’s up about 12%, boosted by ongoing activity across Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and token burns. Whale buying has been noted, alongside a 12,887% leap in large-holder outflows, an eye-catching stat even if the base number was low.

SHIB still holds a strong cultural influence in the meme coin arena and is building out DeFi tools that could cement long-term relevance. Key resistance sits near $0.00001599, and maintaining current support could pave the way for a breakout. For those listing the top cryptos to buy, SHIB offers speculative potential backed by an active dev team pushing real-world utility.

Summing Up

Choosing the top cryptos to buy now comes down to whether you want steady utility growth or meme-driven volatility. Cold Wallet delivers a fresh spin on wallet use, with a presale model that rewards early action. Dogecoin combines whale support with deep liquidity, keeping it a key meme coin.

Pepe offers high-energy trading potential tied to technical patterns and hype, while Shiba Inu blends cultural strength with an expanding DeFi presence. Each stands out for different reasons, but with market moves happening fast, getting in before the next jump could be the difference between riding the wave early or chasing it later.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.