HomeBusinessCreating Careers, Not Just Jobs: How One Company Is Leading With Purpose And People

Creating Careers, Not Just Jobs: How One Company Is Leading With Purpose And People

Lloyds Metals is building a people-first culture in iron and steel, empowering employees through a flat structure and inclusive ESOP programs.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:35 PM (IST)

Mumbai: In an industry often recognised by scale and strength, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is proving that real power lies in people.
As a leading brand in the mining and manufacturing sector, the company is not only shaping the future of Steel but also setting a new standard as an Employer of choice.

At the heart of this employee-centric culture lies a simple yet radical idea: freedom and trust create accountability.

“We operate with a flat structure that empowers employees across every level to take initiative, solve problems, and lead,” says the company’s Group CHRO Mr. Venkatesan R, in a recent conversation.

“Titles don’t define leadership here; mindset does.”

This merit-based, high-performance culture is reinforced by one of the industry’s most inclusive ESOP programs: available to every employee, be it white collared staff or shopfloor workers. “We believe ownership should be shared, especially with those who’ve been a driving force in our core operations,” the CHRO explains. “I think it’s more than motivation. It’s fairness and inclusion to the highest level.”

To date, over 2700 employees have benefited from the ESOP scheme. This includes over 1700 executives and over 1000 shopfloor workers. The ESOPs are offered at an exercise price of only Rs. 4/- per share, thus passing on huge benefits to the employees. Since the inception of the ESOP scheme, the company has granted a total of over 1.43 crore shares to its employees.

Career growth at Lloyds Metals is all about unlocking true potential. Young talent can rise quickly by demonstrating initiative and capability. With no cap on learning investments, employees benefit from hands-on upskilling, technical training, leadership development and executive coaching. Growth at Lloyds Metals is not just seen as a business goal but as a personal promise to the talented employees who are value-driven.

What also sets Lloyds Metals apart is a deep understanding and commitment to the community.

With a local-first hiring policy and a special emphasis on women's empowerment in non-traditional roles such as operating HEMM (Heavy Earth Moving Machinery); the company is actively reshaping the talent landscape in its operational areas.
These efforts not only strengthen local economies but also widen the talent pool across regions often overlooked in the job market.

HR acts as a strategic growth partner here. “If you want to be part of something larger than a job - if you want to create real impact, have ownership, and a growth mindset with the right values, Lloyds Metals is your platform,” says the CHRO. Employees also benefit from direct access to leadership (including the company’s promoters).

Lloyds Metals isn’t simply preparing its workforce for current operational needs; it is grooming the next generation of leaders, engineers, technologists, and changemakers in the Indian manufacturing sector. For anyone dreaming of becoming the future of Indian mining and manufacturing, Lloyds Metals offers more than a career. It offers a voice, a stake, and an active participation in writing India’s industrial success story for years to come.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Lloyds Metals
