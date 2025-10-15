Cancer, Kidney Failure, & Diabetes: Patients Find A 'New Life' With Ayurvedic Treatment

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCancer, Kidney Failure, & Diabetes: Patients Find A 'New Life' With Ayurvedic Treatment

Patanjali claims patients battling cancer, kidney failure, diabetes and chronic pain have found “new life” through integrated Ayurvedic, yoga and naturopathy treatments at its centres.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patanjali claims that its wellness centres are treating previously incurable diseases through yoga and Ayurveda. Patients suffering from cancer, kidney disease, diabetes and knee pain have shared accounts of health improvements here.

Patanjali says that at its wellness centre in Haridwar, an integrated treatment of yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy is giving new life to patients battling incurable illnesses. Patanjali has reported that male and female patients from different states across the country have shared their miraculous recovery experiences with people, which the organisation says prove the effectiveness of this ancient medical system.

Relief from cancer and kidney trouble — a woman’s claim

Rama Trivedi, 63, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, claims, “I was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, for which there was no cure in allopathy, but with Ayurvedic treatment, yoga and pranayama at Patanjali Wellness, the disease was brought under control. The cancer was cured.” Rama Trivedi further said, “During the cancer treatment my kidneys started having problems, for which I had to undergo dialysis five times. To get rid of the kidney problem, I am now receiving treatment again at Patanjali Wellness. I am confident that I will recover soon.”

A 74-year-old from Bharatpur got a new life — Patanjali

Patanjali claims, “Ved Prakash, 74, from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, had kidney cancer and used to feel pain on the left side of his abdomen. Tests revealed that 80% of his kidneys had failed,d and he was in the final stage of cancer. He then contacted Swami Bajrang Dev, who immediately called him to Patanjali Wellness. Treatment through yoga and therapy began here, and he felt daily improvement. Ved Prakash, who had been associated with Maharaj ji for 30 years, is now fully healthy.”

Relief from diabetes and knee pain — Ajay Dwivedi

Ajay Dwivedi, 50, from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, has found relief from diabetes and knee pain. Patanjali claims, “When Ajay Dwivedi came to Patanjali Wellness, his sugar level was 245, and his blood pressure was elevated. The treatments, diet and yoga here affected him so deeply that in just a few days his sugar level came down to 137 and fasting to 82.7. His blood pressure also returned to normal. Ajay Dwivedi urged everyone to benefit their health through yoga and to make life disease-free.”

Patanjali also claims, “Sarla Devi Bhangalia, 70, from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had been suffering from knee pain for 30 years. Despite receiving treatments in various places and being advised by doctors to undergo knee replacement, she found no relief. After receiving treatment at Patanjali Wellness in 2022, she experienced 75% relief. She followed the doctors’ prescribed treatment fully, and now she is completely well.”

How is Patanjali Wellness helping patients get rid of illnesses?

Patanjali claims, “At our wellness centres, an integrated and holistic health package is offered for incurable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, kidney and liver problems. This includes yoga, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, naturopathy, acupressure, acupuncture and yagya therapy. The treatment here is not merely disease-curing but a process of life transformation, which emphasises the right methods of yoga, pranayama, diet and lifestyle changes at the right time.”

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
