HomeBusinessAfter 17 Years At Amazon, Laid-Off Employee’s Post Goes Viral: "Maybe This Is What Living Is"

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
After nearly two decades of unwavering service, an Amazon employee’s journey came to an emotional halt when he was laid off after 17 years. In an anonymous post shared on social media, the former employee opened up about how his relentless pursuit of success had distanced him from life’s simplest joys. 

His raw and heartfelt words struck a chord across the internet, sparking conversations about the human cost of “hustle culture.”

In his post, the employee revealed that he had spent 17 years working tirelessly, without a single break, believing that his sacrifices were for his family’s good. Over time, however, work had consumed his world, leaving little room for dinners, laughter, or moments with his children. “I had never taken a break or slowed down,” he wrote. “Even when I was too exhausted to spend quality time with my kids or enjoy family dinners.”

That illusion shattered the day he received his layoff email. “I just broke down and cried,” he confessed.

After an hour of processing the shock, the ex-employee decided to do something he hadn’t done in years - slow down. For the first time, he helped his wife make breakfast and accompanied his children to school. 

“Seeing them smile like that hit me hard. Maybe this is what living is?” he reflected, a line that has since gone viral and been shared widely across social media platforms.

Later that morning, over coffee, he told his wife about the layoff. Instead of panic or blame, she offered reassurance. “She said we would get through this as a family,” he wrote. “And I broke into tears again.”

Internet Rallies Around His Story

The post resonated deeply with thousands of readers who related to his struggle and praised his honesty. One commenter wrote, “Love your work but not your company. Learn a new skill. Learn selling. And breathe deeply every day. Then see, everything will be alright! It happened with me.” 

Another added, “Heartbreaking yet eye-opening. Seventeen years grinding for the family, only to rediscover them in a moment of loss. It’s a reminder that jobs are temporary, but those smiles are priceless.”

Across social media, the story sparked a wave of introspection among tech workers and beyond, prompting discussions on burnout, mental health, and redefining success beyond one’s job title.

Tech Layoffs Shake the Industry

The emotional account comes amid widespread layoffs that have swept through the tech industry in 2025, continuing a wave that began in late 2022. Major firms, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and a host of startups, have collectively slashed thousands of jobs worldwide. 

Companies have cited overhiring during the pandemic, slower revenue growth, economic headwinds, and a pivot toward automation and artificial intelligence as reasons for the cuts.

The layoffs have hit multiple departments: human resources, recruiting, customer support, and even core engineering teams. With the industry now focused on learner operations and emerging technologies, many workers have been left questioning the stability of once “dream” tech jobs.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Amazon Viral Netizens Amazon Layoffs Amazon Employee
