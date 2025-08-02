Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAgricultural GVA Growth Seen Moderating To 4.5% In Q1 FY26: ICRA

Agricultural GVA Growth Seen Moderating To 4.5% In Q1 FY26: ICRA

ICRA noted that agricultural GVA is a key macroeconomic indicator that influences not just the farm economy but also broader consumption trends in rural areas

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 06:17 PM (IST)

India’s agricultural sector is expected to witness a modest slowdown in Gross Value Added (GVA) growth during the first quarter of FY2025-26, according to credit rating agency ICRA. The agency forecasts a 4.5 per cent rise in agri-GVA during Q1, compared to 5.4 per cent in the preceding quarter. This deceleration, though marginal, carries significant implications for rural incomes, consumption patterns, food inflation, and overall economic momentum.

ICRA noted that agricultural GVA is a key macroeconomic indicator that influences not just the farm economy but also broader consumption trends in rural areas. “It helps control food inflation, benefiting monetary policy, and signals stronger agricultural output,” the report stated.

Despite the anticipated dip in quarterly growth, ICRA maintains a positive outlook, citing strong yields from the rabi and summer crop cycles. For the entire fiscal year FY2026, the agency projects agriculture, forestry, and fishing GVA growth in the range of 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent, a slight moderation from the provisional estimate of 4.6 per cent in FY2025.

The ongoing Kharif season is expected to play a decisive role. Key Kharif crops such as moong, rice, and maize have seen encouraging sowing trends, while others like soybean, arhar, and urad have lagged behind last year’s levels. As of July 25, the total area sown under pulses stood at 72 per cent of the normal target, up from 69 per cent a year ago. Notably, moong registered a 16.1 per cent rise in acreage, whereas arhar and urad declined by 8.1 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively.

Oilseed Sowing Shrinks; Rainfall Trends Remain Crucial

Oilseed cultivation has faced headwinds, with an overall year-on-year contraction of 2.2 per cent. The fall was led by steep drops in the area under niger (-86.4 per cent), sunflower (-5.1 per cent), and soybean (-3.8 per cent), offset only slightly by a 1 per cent rise in groundnut acreage.

Weather conditions continue to influence sowing decisions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected above-normal rainfall for August and September 2025, which could benefit Kharif sowing. While July saw overall rainfall at 105 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), the distribution was uneven. The first half of July saw an 11 per cent surplus, followed by a dip in the second half, which registered 0.5 per cent below LPA.

Monsoon Trajectory Recovering After Early Deficit

The monsoon's early arrival was followed by a sluggish start in June, with rainfall at just 69 per cent of the LPA until mid-June. However, conditions improved substantially in the latter half of the month, recording 133 per cent of LPA during June 16–30. This recovery has helped support sowing activity in many regions, though the spread of rainfall remains a key factor to watch for the remainder of the season.

Also read
Published at : 02 Aug 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rural Economy Kharif Sowing ICRA Report Q1 FY26 Agriculture GVA Farm Sector Growth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget