Adani Enterprises Logs Revenue Worth Rs 44,281 Crore In H1 FY26, Airports, Infra Lead Growth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of the Adani Group, reported its results for the first half of FY26, highlighting its expanding footprint across India’s infrastructure and energy landscape.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs. 44,281 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs. 7,688 crore. Profit before tax (PBT), excluding exceptional gains of Rs. 3,583 crore, came in at Rs. 2,281 crore.

The airports business emerged as a major growth driver, with Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) posting a 51 per cent year-on-year jump in EBITDA to Rs. 2,157 crore. The segment is now tracking a quarterly run rate of over Rs. 1,000 crore, reflecting the growing strength of the group’s transport and logistics ecosystem.

Major Milestones: Navi Mumbai Airport and New Projects Across Sectors

Among its major accomplishments, AEL inaugurated the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8. The airport is expected to begin commercial operations in the third quarter of FY26. The company also received the Provisional Completion Certificate (PCOD) for the Nanasa-Pidgaon road project, marking its seventh operational road asset.

In the infrastructure and energy incubation space, AEL secured Letters of Award (LoA) for three road projects and two water projects with a combined order book worth Rs. 19,982 crore. Additionally, its data centre arm, AdaniConnex, entered into a strategic partnership with Google to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam.

Adani’s Vision: Scaling Sustainable, Technology-Led Growth

“With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst. Our strong performance across airports, data centres, and roads underscores the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio. With partnerships such as the one with Google and our progress in green energy, AEL is accelerating India’s transition toward a sustainable, technology-driven future.”

The company’s emerging core infrastructure businesses contributed 71 per cent to total EBITDA in H1 FY26, recording a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent to reach Rs. 5,470 crore.

Adani New Industries Leads the Green Energy Push

Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), AEL’s green hydrogen and renewable energy subsidiary, continued its strong growth trajectory. Module sales looked set on track to hit 1 GW per quarter, with domestic sales rising by 43 per cent year-on-year in H1 FY26. Construction of an additional 6 GW of cell and module manufacturing lines remained on schedule, the firm noted. The division also won the “Gold Award” at the Apex India Safety Awards 2025.

Expansion Across Water, Roads and Airports

Adani Water Ltd (AWL) received Letters of Award for two new water infrastructure projects, the Brahmani Barrage and the Mor Sagar Artificial Reservoir. In the roads business, Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) received LoAs for three new projects, including a 12.9 km ropeway connecting Sonprayag and Kedarnath, and two highway expansion projects in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Airport, part of the AAHL network, received the “Best Airport for Digitisation” honour at the India Cargo Awards 2025. Seven new routes, eight new flights, and one new airline were added during the quarter.

AEL also won the title of ‘Great Indian ESG Organisation of the Year 2025’ at the Transformance ESG Awards.

From new airports to renewable energy, water projects to data centres, Adani Enterprises is cementing its position at the heart of India’s next wave of infrastructure transformation.