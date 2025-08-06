World Breastfeeding Week 2025 - Pigeon India

Nourishing Without Fear

In a nation that deeply values motherhood, one basic need still remains largely unsupported in public spaces – breastfeeding. For thousands of Indian mothers, feeding their babies outside the home often invites unwanted attention, stares, and judgment. What should be a nurturing moment becomes a stressful one.

This World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7), Pigeon India is challenging that discomfort through its campaign, “When a Mother Feeds, It’s Just a Baby Being Fed.” The initiative urges society to move away from judgment and toward acceptance, because when mothers feel supported, babies get the nourishment they need, on time.

A recent survey reveals a startling truth: 93% of Indian mothers say they have felt judged for breastfeeding in public. Many delay feeds, not out of convenience, but out of fear of public disapproval. That moment of hesitation can have real consequences for a baby’s health and a mother’s emotional wellbeing.

This judgment not only affects a mother’s confidence but also undermines the deeply personal bond she’s forming with her baby. Over time, these experiences can shape how she views herself as a caregiver.

Unspoken Pressure, Real-Life Consequences

Feeding a baby should never feel like a defiant act. Yet for many mothers, that’s exactly what it becomes in public. Pigeon India’s new campaign reminds us that the discomfort isn’t in the act of breastfeeding – it lies in the stares, the judgments, and the lack of safe, clean spaces.

When people whisper or frown, they reinforce a culture of silence and guilt. That emotional toll leaves mothers feeling isolated and babies underserved.

The campaign encourages society to change the narrative to see breastfeeding not as an act that needs to be hidden, but one that needs to be supported. This shift starts with empathy and grows through action.

A Call for Sustainable Support

This year’s WHO theme – “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems” — reflects Pigeon India’s deep commitment to long-term change. Awareness alone is not enough. There must be infrastructure, policies, and cultural acceptance that allow mothers to breastfeed without fear or delay.

Breastfeeding is not just a mother’s responsibility. It’s a collective one.

Pigeon India Walks the Talk

In addition to awareness campaigns, Pigeon India offers practical support. From innovative maternity tools like breast pumps and milk savers to breast pads and nipple shields, their products are designed with mothers in mind. But the brand’s most impactful work lies in real-world action.

Pigeon India is actively working to establish dedicated breastfeeding rooms in public spaces, giving mothers a clean, dignified environment to feed their babies. These rooms are already making a visible difference in airports, malls, and hospitals, where access to privacy is limited.

The Movement Starts With Us

This World Breastfeeding Week, the call to action is clear: support breastfeeding mothers, not with sympathy, but with systems.

Whether you’re a policymaker, a workplace leader, a commuter, or a community member, your response can shape a mother’s experience. Let’s create a culture where no one needs to look away in discomfort, and no mother needs to look around in fear.

A Note from the Brand

“At Pigeon India, we stand by every mother’s journey. This campaign highlights what so many women silently endure, the hesitation and judgment around public breastfeeding. Our message is simple: don’t let social discomfort delay a baby’s nourishment. When we normalize breastfeeding, we support mothers, uplift children, and invest in a healthier tomorrow.”

