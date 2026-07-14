What Makes SN Subrahmanyan's Approach To Sustainable Infrastructure Unique At L&T?

For decades, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has played a defining role in India's infrastructure development, delivering airports, metro rail systems, highways, power plants and industrial facilities that have shaped the country's economic growth. Under L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan, however, the company's vision of infrastructure has evolved beyond engineering excellence to include sustainability as a core business strategy.

Today, sustainability at L&T extends far beyond environmental compliance. It influences investment decisions, project execution, capital allocation and supply chain management, positioning the company to support India's transition towards a low-carbon, resilient economy. Rather than treating sustainability as a separate corporate initiative, SN Subrahmanyan has integrated it into the company's long-term growth strategy, recognising that future infrastructure must create both economic and environmental value.

Turning Sustainability into a Business Growth Strategy

One of the most significant shifts under SN Subrahmanyan's leadership has been positioning sustainability as a commercial opportunity rather than a compliance requirement.

According to L&T's FY2025–26 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, revenue from the company's Green Business portfolio stood at approximately ₹78,700 crore, contributing 51% of the company's standalone revenue through carbon-friendly and sustainable solutions during the year. Renewable energy, green hydrogen, water infrastructure, sustainable buildings, transmission systems and clean mobility have become important growth engines within the broader business portfolio.

This reflects a strategic understanding that India's next investment cycle will increasingly be driven by clean infrastructure and energy transition projects. By aligning its engineering expertise with these sectors, L&T is preparing for long-term opportunities while supporting national sustainability priorities.

Decarbonising Operations While Improving Resource Efficiency

Alongside expanding its green business portfolio, L&T is reducing the environmental footprint of its own operations.

According to L&T's FY2025–26 Integrated Report, renewable electricity accounted for 19% (98 million kWh) of the company's total electricity consumption during the year, up from 15% in FY2024–25, reflecting continued progress in its clean energy transition. During FY2025–26, the company planted more than one million saplings as part of its biodiversity and ecosystem restoration initiatives.

These efforts support L&T's published sustainability commitments of achieving Water Neutrality by 2035 and Carbon Neutrality by 2040. For an engineering company operating across large construction and manufacturing projects, improving operational sustainability demonstrates that industrial growth and environmental responsibility can progress together.

Strengthening Governance as a Foundation for Sustainable Growth

For SN Subrahmanyan, sustainability extends beyond environmental performance. Strong governance has become equally important in ensuring long-term business resilience.

L&T continues to strengthen transparency, internal controls and accountability across its businesses while integrating safety performance into operational reviews and enhancing grievance management systems. The company has also expanded financial and non-financial disclosures in line with evolving global ESG expectations.

For infrastructure companies managing complex, long-duration projects, governance plays a critical role in improving execution quality, maintaining investor confidence and strengthening stakeholder trust. Embedding responsible business practices into day-to-day operations reinforces the company's ability to deliver sustainable growth over the long term.

Using Sustainable Finance to Accelerate the Energy Transition

Sustainability is also influencing how L&T raises capital.

L&T became the first Indian corporate to issue and list a Sustainability-Linked ESG Bond under SEBI's newly introduced ESG and Sustainability-Linked Bond framework. Unlike conventional financing, these instruments directly link funding costs with measurable environmental and ESG performance.

As India scales investments in renewable energy, manufacturing and infrastructure, innovative financing mechanisms will play an increasingly important role in mobilising long-term capital. L&T's approach demonstrates how sustainability can create financial value alongside environmental outcomes while supporting the development of India's green finance ecosystem.

Extending ESG Across the Supply Chain

Perhaps the most far-reaching aspect of L&T's sustainability strategy is its focus beyond its own operations.

The company has embedded ESG priorities across business verticals while working with suppliers and vendors to strengthen sustainability standards throughout its procurement network. Given L&T's extensive supply chain, improvements in responsible sourcing, resource efficiency and supplier practices can create a significantly larger environmental impact than operational changes alone.

This value-chain approach reflects a growing recognition that sustainable infrastructure depends not only on how projects are built, but also on how materials are sourced, managed and delivered throughout the construction lifecycle.

Sustainability as a Competitive Advantage

Under L&T Chairman & Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan, sustainability has become an integral part of how L&T evaluates investments, executes projects and prepares for future growth. Rather than viewing environmental responsibility as separate from business performance, the company is integrating sustainability into engineering, finance, governance and operations.

As India accelerates investments in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and urban development, companies capable of combining engineering excellence with responsible business practices will be better positioned for long-term success. L&T's evolving strategy demonstrates that sustainable infrastructure is no longer defined solely by what is built, but by how it is financed, delivered and managed throughout its lifecycle.

That broader perspective may become one of the defining characteristics of SN Subrahmanyan's leadership. By embedding sustainability into the company's growth strategy, he is helping position L&T to create infrastructure that supports both economic progress and a more resilient future.

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