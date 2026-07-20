Choosing among the many crypto exchanges in India has become harder as the market matures: more platforms, more fee structures, and more compliance requirements to keep track of. For Indian traders, the right choice usually comes down to a handful of things: low fees, strong security, full FIU registration, and a genuinely INR-friendly experience.

To make that decision easier, we've ranked the top 5 India-based crypto exchanges based on cost efficiency, compliance, product range, and overall trader experience, with SunCrypto emerging as the clear leader on this list.

How did we rank the top exchanges?

Not all domestic platforms are built the same. Some prioritise altcoin variety but keep base fees on the higher side. Others focus purely on simplicity but cap leverage and features. For this ranking, we looked at:

Trading fees across spot and derivatives

FIU-compliant & reporting entity

INR deposit/withdrawal support

Range of trading pairs and leverage options

Overall platform reliability and trader-friendliness

Here's how the top 5 stack up.

SunCrypto — India's Most Cost-Efficient and Compliant Exchange

SunCrypto tops this list of crypto exchanges in India, and for good reason. It combines one of the lowest fee structures in the country with full regulatory compliance, INR-native trading, and a platform built specifically with Indian users in mind, not adapted from a global template.

On the futures side, SunCrypto's fees start as low as 0.030% maker and 0.058% taker at the base VIP tier, dropping to just 0.0075% maker fees and 0.0300% taker fees at the highest tier. Unlike many exchanges where top-tier rates are reserved for institutional-scale volume, SunCrypto significantly lowered its 30-day volume requirements, making these lower fees realistically achievable for active retail traders as well.

What sets SunCrypto apart:

Both INR and USDT futures markets under one consistent, low-fee structure across 450+ trading pairs

No forced conversion to stablecoins just to start trading

Desired leverage on futures contracts

Periodic zero-fee trading days as part of ongoing promotions

FIU-compliant, with INR deposits and withdrawals through local, trusted payment rails like UPI & bank transfer

SunCrypto also provides compliant USDT to INR conversion, crypto deposit for 50+ cryptocurrencies, Crypto OTC desk trading, Spot trading, Crypto SIP, and crypto staking for retail traders and HNIs and institutions.

For traders who want the full package, low costs, deep compliance, and a genuinely Indian trading experience, SunCrypto stands out as the most complete option among crypto exchanges in India today. It's this combination of affordability and accessibility that keeps SunCrypto firmly at the top of any serious comparison in the space.

CoinDCX — India's First Crypto Unicorn

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Mumbai, CoinDCX became India's first crypto unicorn in 2021, backed by investors including Coinbase Ventures. It's one of the most recognised domestic platforms by trading volume, supporting 500+ digital assets and a dedicated CoinDCX Pro interface for advanced traders.

Its spot trading fees start around 0.5%, and on the futures side, fees can fall as low as 0.007% maker / 0.030% taker at higher volume tiers, with desired leverage. CoinDCX doesn't charge INR deposit fees, and INR withdrawals are also free, though crypto withdrawal fees vary by asset. Like every FIU-compliant platform, CoinDCX automatically deducts 1% TDS and applies 18% GST on trading fees, in line with India's VDA tax framework, a compliance layer built into the platform rather than left to the user.

Strengths: Strong brand trust, deep liquidity, wide asset selection, and a tiered fee structure that rewards higher-volume traders. Trade-off: Base fees for casual traders are noticeably higher than SunCrypto's starting rates, so the benefit really shows up only once you climb the volume tiers.

ZebPay — India's Veteran Exchange

ZebPay is one of the oldest and most recognised crypto trading platforms in the country, originally launched in 2014. The platform is FIU-compliant, making it one of the more regulation-forward exchanges on this list.

Its futures fee structure is tiered; maker fees range from 0.020% to 0.050% and taker fees from 0.007% to 0.029% across three VIP tiers that unlock lower rates as trading volume grows. ZebPay's standout feature is its 15-minute close window, where positions closed within that time have their closing-side fee waived entirely, a useful edge for high-frequency intraday traders.

Strengths: Long operating history, strong regulatory compliance, and a scalp-friendly fee waiver. Trade-off: Base rates are among the higher end of this list; a VIP 0 taker pays a flat 0.25%, so costs can add up quickly unless you're actively climbing tiers or trading within the fee-waiver window.

CoinSwitch PRO — Simple, Flat, INR-Native

CoinSwitch is a widely recognised name in the Indian crypto space, and its CoinSwitch PRO platform offers a simple, flat-fee approach to futures trading (0.02% maker / 0.05% taker) with no tiers or volume thresholds to track. Margin and settlement both happen in INR, removing any stablecoin conversion friction, and the platform supports 430+ leveraged contracts, with funding exchanged every 8 hours.

Strengths: Flat, predictable fees from day one; fully INR-margined and INR-settled trades; one of the widest contract selections among domestic platforms. Trade-off: Desired leverage is available on SunCrypto and CoinDCX, and since fees are flat, high-volume traders never unlock deeper discounts as they scale; everyone pays the same rate.

Bitbns — Widest Altcoin Selection

Bitbns is a well-established domestic platform, known for offering one of the broadest selections of altcoins in the Indian market alongside spot trading, staking, and other investment products beyond simple buy-and-hold. It's FIU-compliant and follows the same KYC and AML requirements as other compliant Indian platforms, with trading fees generally in the same tiered, volume-based range as their domestic peers.

Strengths: Strong altcoin variety, a broader product suite beyond plain spot trading, and solid compliance credentials. Trade-off: With a large number of listed altcoins, it's worth doing extra diligence on lesser-known tokens, and its fee competitiveness at lower volumes doesn't match SunCrypto's starting rates.

Why does SunCrypto lead the pack?

Across this list of top crypto exchanges in India, one theme stands out: fees, compliance, and INR support rarely come together this cleanly on a single platform except with SunCrypto. Most domestic exchanges force a trade-off: deep liquidity but higher base fees, simplicity but capped leverage, or strong compliance but a steeper cost curve for casual traders. SunCrypto is the rare exception, delivering low starting fees, an attainable VIP structure, full FIU compliance, INR-native markets, and high leverage all in one place.

For Indian traders comparing crypto exchanges in India today, that combination is difficult to overlook. Whether you're a beginner looking for a simple, compliant platform to get started or an active trader chasing lower costs on every trade, SunCrypto's structure is built to serve both, which is exactly why it holds the top spot on this list.

Final Thoughts

The crypto trading landscape in India has matured significantly, and so have the standards traders expect from a domestic platform. Among the many crypto exchanges in India available today, the ones that combine cost efficiency with genuine regulatory compliance are the ones worth paying attention to, and SunCrypto currently leads that combination more convincingly than any other exchange on this list.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.