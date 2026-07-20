The Real Estate Industry Is Solving The Wrong Problem

We've digitised information. We never built the infrastructure that turns information into intelligence (Yashdeep Jadon, Founder & CEO – SigmaValue, IIT Bombay Alumnus, IBBI Registered Valuer)

Founder’s Perspective

It took me more than a decade in real estate valuation to realise that the industry had become incredibly good at solving symptoms.

Not the complexity. Not the clients. It was the Groundhog Day of it all.

Every feasibility study. Every due diligence exercise. Every investment memo. Same ritual. Hunt for data. Clean it. Make sense of it. Build the report. Then watch another firm start from zero on the same market a month later.

We were building an entire industry with no memory. No compounding. Just expensive repetition disguised as due process.

I got sick of nodding along to it.

So I started asking the one question that made me uncomfortable.

Why are we so okay with forgetting?

The more I sat with it, the less I could write it off as "just how business works."

We weren't starving for information.

We were drowning in it.

RERA filings. Registration data. Government records. Broker conversations. Feasibility studies. Valuation reports. Every project generated another layer of information.

Yet one thing never seemed to change.

We didn't lack information. We lacked memory.

Sigmavalue is India’s first and leading organisation to build multiple specialised AI agents for the real estate ecosystem.

Its AI agents are designed for valuation, catchment intelligence, feasibility analysis, investment analytics, portfolio monitoring, and market intelligence, enabling developers, investors, banks, and NBFCs to make faster, data-backed decisions.

Every developer commissioned a fresh market study. Every lender commissioned a new due diligence exercise. Every investor built an investment thesis from scratch. Every valuer searched for the same comparable transactions. Every consultant rebuilt another feasibility model.

Different organisations.

Different logos.

Remarkably similar questions.

Independent validation was never the problem. It shouldn't be. When capital is on the line, every institution deserves its own conviction.

The question that kept bothering me was different.

Why did every important decision have to begin from zero?

The knowledge wasn't missing. It already existed… in reports, spreadsheets, government records and, more often than not, in people's heads.

It just never became part of the next decision.

Somewhere along the way, we accepted that as normal.

I couldn't.

The weird part?

This never made me bitter about the industry.

If anything, it made me respect it more.

Look at what people do every day. Developers, lenders, investors, valuers- they're making decisions involving hundreds, sometimes thousands of crores. You don't get second chances when the stakes are that high. Of course they'll verify. Of course they'll challenge assumptions. Of course they'll want their own lens.

That's not broken.

That's responsible.

The broken part is what happens after.

A report gets filed.

A presentation gets archived.

A deal gets closed.

And all the thinking, the actual intelligence behind those decisions, simply stays there.

Somewhere, we confused documenting with remembering.

We became remarkably good at recording what we knew.

We never built a way to make that knowledge live beyond the moment it was created.

And I think that's a distinction the industry can no longer afford to ignore.

That question eventually became SigmaValue.

Not because we wanted to build another PropTech company.

And certainly not because the industry needed another dashboard.

We started with a much simpler belief.

If the real problem was that intelligence kept disappearing, then the answer wasn't another report. It was a system where intelligence could stay alive.

That belief shaped every decision we made.

We didn't think of valuation, market research, feasibility, investment analysis or due diligence as separate products.

We saw them as different expressions of the same problem.

Every one of them begins with information.

Every one of them ends with a decision.

The missing layer was everything in between.

That's what SigmaValue is building: a unified intelligence infrastructure for real estate.

A system where knowledge doesn't disappear into reports, presentations or folders. Where every valuation strengthens the next one. Every market study adds context to the next market study. Every investment decision leaves behind something more valuable than a conclusion; it leaves behind intelligence the entire ecosystem can build on.

For us, technology was never the destination.

It was simply the way to make that possible.

For years, real estate has relied on disconnected point solutions.

We believe the next chapter belongs to a unified intelligence layer that connects decisions instead of just digitising tasks.

That belief became SigmaValue.

Think of it as the operating system this industry should have had 20 years ago.

Valuation. Market intelligence. Feasibility. Investment analysis.

All in one place, constantly learning.

Because today, a developer, a lender, an investor and a valuer can look at the same land parcel and all pay to recreate remarkably similar intelligence.

We're killing that.

We're replacing scattered files, disconnected workflows and one-time reports with a unified intelligence layer that learns continuously.

So when you make a decision, you're not guessing.

You're not waiting weeks for another report.

You're building on everything the ecosystem already knows and you know exactly why that intelligence matters.

Every decision should be better than the last one.

That's it.

That's the whole game.

Every industry eventually reaches a moment where doing more is no longer enough.

It has to start doing things differently.

I believe that moment has arrived for real estate.

The next breakthrough won't come from collecting more information.

It will come from preserving more intelligence.

For years, we've measured progress by how much data we can gather.

Maybe it's time we measured it differently, by how much intelligence we keep alive.

Because every report ends.

Every project closes.

Every transaction becomes history.

What shouldn't disappear is the thinking behind those decisions.

That's what moves an industry forward.

That's the future I'm building towards.

Not an industry with more data.

An industry that remembers.

Sigmavalue is creating a real estate Agentic AI OS where each specialised agent solves a critical decision-making problem across the property lifecycle.

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