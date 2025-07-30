Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Sonu Nigam always addresses his fans as his “extended family”.* And their symbiotic relationship and bond doesn't just show in terms of the kind of love his music and concerts garner across the world, but also in the way he reciprocates his gratitude towards them. Last year, on his birthday, the legendary singer invited fans from across the country to Mumbai for the premiere of his musical documentary Symphony of Fate, which was followed by an intimate celebration with them. And, his 52nd birthday on July 30, too, is going to be equally heartwarming, as the Padma Shri recipient will launch a new single, Kahani Meri, with his youngest fan in attendance. The launch we saw the presence of Talat Aziz, Rahul Vaidya, Mame Khan, Sudesh Bhosle, Jeet Ganguli, Anu Malik, Pawandeep Rajan, Sameer Anjaan, Shahid Mallya, Vipin Aneja & Many More.





The track, sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by PVNS Rohit, features a beautiful blend of Hindustani and Carnatic classical music. Speaking about the song and having his youngest admirer Vedarrth launch it, Sonu Nigam says:

“I have always been full of gratitude for my extended family across the world for all the love and blessings they shower on me and my endeavours. Be it an 80-year-old elderly or a newborn listening to my music — sustaining for over 47 years as a musician and still receiving love for my craft wouldn’t have been possible without the blessings of people across ages. That makes me bow down in gratitude. I always try to stay connected to my extended family, and on my birthday, I will be celebrating it with Vedarrth, who shares his birthday with me and turns one this year. His parents tell me that he has been an ardent admirer of my music since he was in his mother’s womb and continues to be so. Having him launch Kahani Meri, a song that’s extremely close to my heart, would be heartening.”

Sonu Nigam adds that Kahani Meri marks a musical journey of the soul and is a reminder to let life happen to you, to surrender to the journey rather than chase the destination. Its music video was shot in the majestic and serene landscape of Leh to highlight a poetic reflection of self and the powerful moments that shape who we are. It’s released by Sonu Nigam’s music label I Believe Music and distributed by Global Music Junction.

Rajkumar Singh, Founder & CEO, Global Music Junction, says:

"At Global Music Junction, we take immense pride in collaborating with artistes to create groundbreaking music across all genres. Kahani Meri is a testament to that vision — a soul-stirring track sung by the maestro Sonu Nigam ji. This offering is a heartfelt gift to his fans, blending cinematic brilliance with the depth and intricacy of classical vocal artistry. We’re honoured to have partnered with Sonu ji in producing and distributing music that truly reflects his extraordinary talent and artistic legacy."

The Sonu Nigam–Vedarrth connect!

Pranita Jaiswal and Anshuman Tapase, both ardent Sonu Nigam fans, delivered their son, Vedarrth, on July 30, 2024, via a C-section as they wanted their child to share his/her birthday with their idol. Vedarrth was exposed to Sonu Nigam's music since he was in his mother’s womb, and the singer’s Hanuman Chalisa and Ram Siya Ram continue to act like soothing lullabies for him.

