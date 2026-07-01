SBSU Students Experience Holistic Learning Through Research, NCC, And Industry Exposure

Modern education extends beyond classrooms, preparing students with practical skills, leadership qualities, and real-world exposure. At Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Dehradun, experiential learning is a core part of the academic journey, enabling students to develop both professionally and personally.

In May 2026, SBSU organised two impactful educational initiatives that reflected this commitment. While one group of students explored leadership and discipline at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, another gained hands-on scientific exposure through a visit to the Pharmacology Laboratory at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology. These experiences reinforced the University's belief that meaningful learning happens when students engage with real-world environments.

Leadership Through NCC

Twenty-six NCC cadets from SBSU participated in the IMA Darshan Programme, where they experienced the culture of discipline, leadership, and service that defines the Indian Military Academy. Students attended motivational sessions, visited the academy museum, observed military equipment, and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.

The visit helped students understand the values of teamwork, resilience, integrity, and responsibility while reinforcing SBSU's focus on developing confident leaders and responsible citizens.

Practical Research Exposure

Students from the B.Sc. and M.Sc. Microbiology programmes visited the Pharmacology Laboratory, where they observed laboratory methodologies, drug testing procedures, research protocols, and scientific experimentation. The visit helped students connect classroom concepts with practical applications in pharmaceutical research and healthcare, preparing them for careers in research, biotechnology, and allied sciences.

Experiential Learning Beyond the Classroom

These visits are part of SBSU's broader commitment to experiential education. Throughout the year, students participate in industrial visits, research exposures, and institutional interactions that bridge the gap between academics and industry.

Recent educational visits include the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Patanjali Organic Research Institute, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the IMA Blood Bank, where students gained practical exposure to environmental research, advanced laboratory technologies, meteorology, and clinical laboratory operations. These initiatives ensure students graduate with practical knowledge alongside academic excellence.

Holistic Development and Career Readiness

Beyond academics, SBSU promotes holistic development through its active NCC ecosystem and sports initiatives. The University has celebrated several NCC achievements, including successful qualification of cadets in the IGC Examination and hosting large-scale NCC training camps focused on leadership, disaster management, cyber security, and women's empowerment.

Backed by 32+ years of academic excellence, ₹2+ crore in research funding, 30+ government-funded projects, 50+ patents, 70+ faculty members, 500+ recruiters, and a 90%+ placement record, SBSU provides students with a strong academic and industry-oriented ecosystem. An alumni network of over 11,000 graduates further reflects the University's commitment to career success.

By combining experiential learning, research, leadership development, industry exposure, and strong placement support, SBSU continues to prepare students not only for successful careers but also for meaningful and impactful lives.