Rising Business Leaders Powering India’s New Economy

India, September 17, 2025: Across India, a new generation of entrepreneurs is leaving its mark. From gaming and digital commerce to wellness, dining, and adventure travel, these founders are building companies that combine innovation with impact, adding fresh momentum to the country’s economic growth.

Sarfaraz Baghdadi: The Man Behind Mumbai’s Favorite Trekking Company

Most people in Mumbai know about weekend trekking through apps and websites, but Sarfaraz Baghdadi was organizing mountain expeditions before smartphones made it trendy. His company, Treks and Trails, has taken over 50,000 people into Maharashtra’s hills over the years.

What makes Baghdadi different is his knack for finding experiences others miss. While most trek organizers stick to popular routes, he started nighttime firefly-watching trips around Bhandardara and astrophotography camps where people learn to capture the Milky Way with their cameras.

“Safety first, but make it memorable,” seems to be his approach. Baghdadi insists on proper monsoon gear and group protocols, especially during his popular pre-monsoon firefly expeditions in places like Prabalmachi.

His website gets 10,000 visitors daily, mostly Mumbaikars looking for weekend escapes. But Baghdadi keeps pushing beyond just business. His team runs donation drives for local villages and hires guides from trekking areas, turning adventure tourism into something that actually helps mountain communities.

For someone who started with a simple idea of getting city folks outdoors, Baghdadi has built something much bigger.

For more information, visit: https://www.treksandtrails.org

Mohammad Noor's Gamelauncher Studio: Transforming HTML5 Gaming with Affordable Licenses and Instant Deployment

Mohammad Noor began his entrepreneurial journey in 2015 as a passionate freelance game developer from Rampurhat, West Bengal. Mohammad only had access to a laptop — fueled by his determination, he spent seven years mastering HTML5 gaming, game asset creation, and mobile publishing, before establishing the Gamelauncher Studio in 2022.

Spearheaded by Mohammed, Gamelauncher Studio has built an impressive portfolio of over 500 HTML5 games, with more than 400 2D animated assets. The solo indie operation has now developed into an internationally accredited brand of 25 developers, artists, animators, and designers, who provide bundled solutions to accelerate client ROI by meeting growing demand for gamified marketing and educational content.

Gamelauncher Studio has established strategic partnerships with major platforms like Unity Asset Store, Codecanyon and has had successful collaborations with gaming giants Winzo and MPL. Last year alone, Gamelauncher Studio sold over 400 games, demonstrating strong market validation and Noor's exceptional business acumen in the competitive gaming landscape.

For more information, visit: https://gamelauncher.net/

Shreyam Shukla: Resilience Meets Innovation

Founder of Raexel Media LLC, Shreyam Shukla has built a reputation as a visionary at the crossroads of commerce and technology. In just one year, he led Raexel Media to achieve Shopify’s “100,000+ Orders” Milestone and become a certified Shopify Partner, managing $13+ million in ad spend and delivering consistent 7–9x ROAS for clients across India, the U.S., and the UAE.

In 2022, a life-threatening accident left him on a ventilator for nearly three weeks—an experience that reshaped his perspective and fueled his drive. His strategic NFT investments generated $68.4 million in sales volume, and he now helps industries from real estate to healthcare embrace blockchain, making Raexel Media a trusted bridge between innovation and real-world impact.

Shreyam’s journey proves that with resilience and vision, setbacks can become stepping stones to extraordinary success.

For more information, visit: raexelmedia.com

Shivam Oberoi: Driving Digital Growth with Strategy and Skill

Shivam Oberoi has carved a space for himself in India’s marketing industry through his work in SEO, performance marketing, and digital advertising. With a background in developing growth frameworks and digital solutions, he is known for combining data with creative ideas to help businesses strengthen their digital presence. His experience in building digital platforms and marketing models, has made him adept at combining data with creative ideas that have been proven to help businesses strengthen their digital presence.

Oberoi’s practical approach to campaigns has made him a trusted name for small and medium enterprises seeking measurable results online. Beyond consultancy, Oberoi is also stepping into the publishing world, with his first book, “The Modern Marketer’s Blueprint,” launched on September 11 and a second one scheduled for October. These releases reflect his perspective on the evolving marketing landscape and his commitment to sharing knowledge with a wider audience.

For more information, visit: shivamoberoi.com

Vijay Tapadia: Pioneering Agentic AI Commerce After Two Decades of Tech and Investment Leadership

Vijay Tapadia is a seasoned technologist and angel investor with over 24 years of experience spanning IT and emerging industries. Known for his strategic foresight, he has backed and guided ventures in FMCG, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Electronics, EdTech, and AgriTech, with a strong current focus on Artificial Intelligence.

He holds a granted patent in Automated Voter List Analysis, designed to improve the accuracy and efficiency of election systems. Building on this foundation, he is pursuing a second patent in Voice Commerce through AnantAI, India’s first multilingual agentic AI voice commerce platform developed at Onlin.in.

Tapadia’s unique blend of deep technical expertise and investment insight enables him to identify scalable, transformative opportunities that shape both online and offline commerce. His global outlook, hands-on leadership, and commitment to innovation position him as a key catalyst in India’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijaytapadia

6. Sagar Kinare: Pioneering Aerial Yoga in India

Sagar Kinare chose passion over prestige when he declined a Police Inspector position to dedicate himself to the art of aerial yoga. His journey led him from training Mumbai's elites, including five-star hotel owners and business leaders, to establishing India's first dedicated aerial yoga institution in Rishikesh.

After a business partnership dissolved in 20, leaving him without resources, Sagar began teaching aerial yoga for free in a donated hotel space. This humble beginning became the foundation for Pancha Koshas Aerial Yoga & Art School, which now offers comprehensive training in aerial hammock, aerial silk, aerial hoop, and upcoming bungee disciplines. The school stands apart as India's only institution focused exclusively on aerial arts, featuring specialized courses in aerial psychology and aerial-specific anatomy.

Today, Sagar's ventures include Udaan Retreats for immersive Himalayan experiences, Shiv Tarang sound healing sessions, and India's largest aerial training hall under construction with 27-foot ceilings. His upcoming Aerial Yoga & Art Festival will host international artists, cementing India's position in the global aerial arts community.

For more information, visit: https://www.panchakoshas.com/

Sajjan Gill: Making Expert Consultations Accessible Across India

Sajjan Gill, founder of Conbun, is a first-generation entrepreneur who built the platform to solve a problem he saw in everyday life. People often needed expert advice, whether on health, finance, parenting, or personal care, but ended up relying on unreliable searches or paying steep fees to middlemen. Seeing this gap, he created Conbun in 2025 as a single, trusted space where certified professionals from more than 12 life categories could be reached directly.

Within months of launch, the app crossed 100,000 downloads, with strong adoption in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Under Gill’s vision, Conbun is making expert guidance both affordable and accessible, giving people the confidence to seek help without judgment and setting a new benchmark in how professional consultations are delivered in India.

For more information, visit: https://www.conbun.com

Armaan Sheikh: Transforming the Superbike Culture in India

Armaan Sheikh, a seasoned rider and mechanical engineer, identified a major gap in India’s superbiking scene. Many busy professionals and entrepreneurs love superbikes but lack time, while high ownership costs, long-term commitments, and maintenance hassles make it harder to pursue their passion.

To bridge this, Armaan and co-founder Sushant Sawant launched Velocity India Super Bikes Club in January 2024, India’s first membership-based superbike club.

Velocity removes ownership barriers through tailored individual and corporate memberships, giving access to a fully maintained fleet of premium motorcycles, no long-term commitments, just the thrill of riding.

Beyond access, Velocity hosts community rides, women’s events, charity drives, and a structured safety-focused training academy.

Recognized as India’s Ultimate Elite Superbike Club & Lifestyle Community at the India Business Awards 2025, Velocity now plans franchise expansion and a mobile app, fostering a safe, structured, and high-end riding culture built on passion, training, and community.

For more information, visit: www.velocityindiasuperbikes.com

Ram Solanki: A Decade of Shaping India’s Entertainment Marketing

Ram Solanki built Ghanchi Media with a clear focus: connect films and music with the audiences they deserve. Starting in Jalandhar in 2014 after completing his postgraduation in Media & Entertainment, he chose to grow his company step by step rather than chase flashy expansion. Over the years, his team has worked on music videos, films, and marketing campaigns that have reached audiences nationwide. Ghanchi Media now operates from Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, backed by a wide associate network. Solanki credits the company’s growth to a 30-member team that values precision and creativity in equal measure. For him, the goal is straightforward—deliver campaigns that matter, without losing sight of the people who make and watch the stories.

To Know more , visit - https://www.ghanchimedia.com



10. Four Leaders, One Vision: The Founders Who Built TheHouse of Makeba

Every thriving brand begins with a vision, and for The House of Makeba, often called the best veg restaurant in Ahmedabad, that vision is shared by four determined co-founders.

Ram Singhal, guiding finance and marketing, has always believed in building spaces where families feel at home. Nipun Kanodia, the strategist, ensures that every new outlet grows without losing the soul of the original. Prateek Parihar, the operations backbone, has developed systems that keep service consistent across locations. And Chef Shailesh Acharya, an IIHM gold medalist, brings creativity to the kitchen, fusing global influences with vegetarian tradition.

Together, they’ve shaped a dining experience that stands apart in Gujarat, blending hospitality with innovation and setting the stage for a national journey ahead.

For more information, visit: https://www.thehouseofmakeba.com/

