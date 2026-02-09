The journey of Pushkar Kandpal as a Sunderkand artist didn't start from a stage or a studio. It started in a village in Uttarakhand, inside a home where devotion was part of daily life. Born into a religious Brahmin family, he grew up listening to Ram katha, bhajans, and the Akhand Ramayan. His father, Hira Ballabh Kandpal, conducted Akhand Ramayan Paath continuously for 12 years in his village, Bhitarkot, Garur, in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, drawing devotees from neighbouring villages and creating an atmosphere where devotion became a shared way of life.

As a young boy, Pushkar saw how the Ramayan mandalis could make an evening an emotionally charged one through the music, the pauses in between the songs, and the devotion of the people. That was when he first understood that the Sunderkand paath, when sung with emotion and discipline, could touch people beyond words.

“I saw how music could hold people still,” Pushkar recalls. “That feeling stayed with me.”

The Discipline Behind the Voice

Pushkar’s journey into music was slow and sincere. He began learning harmonium and vocal basics before committing himself fully to classical training. He trained under Ustad Murtuza Mustafa of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, the son of the late Padma Vibhushan awardee, legendary Hindustani classical maestro Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. This lineage has shaped some of India’s most respected voices, including Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, and A. R. Rahman.

Learning music meant travel, sacrifice, and patience. Pushkar spent long hours on buses and trains, often travelling from Bangalore to Mumbai and back, just to attend classes. He would return after a few days and resume his routine, carrying his lessons forward quietly.

“Classical music teaches you to wait,” he says. “Your voice matures only when you allow time to shape it.”

From Bollywood Stages to Sunderkand Paath

Before becoming known as a Sunderkand artist, Uttarakhand-born Pushkar performed across genres. He sang Bollywood songs, retro classics by Mohammed Rafi, and contemporary numbers at corporate shows and government events. His performances reached cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, and Gwalior, and he also sang on Doordarshan. Over time, his devotional work found a steady audience in the capital region as well, where he came to be recognised as a Sunderkand singer in Delhi/NCR known for restraint and musical discipline rather than spectacle.

Yet, devotion kept calling him back. Over time, the Sunderkand paath became more than a performance format. It became his focus and his responsibility.

Creating a Premium Sunderkand Experience

Pushkar made a conscious shift. He began building a structured, premium Sunderkand presentation. His aim was not exclusivity, but musical integrity.

Unlike many traditional formats, his Sunderkand paath is fully musical. Bhajans are carefully blended with the verses, creating a smooth emotional flow. The performance often lasts nearly three hours, yet listeners remain engaged, including younger audiences.

“This is not meant to play in the background,” Pushkar explains. “When Sunderkand is done properly, people feel calm, focused, and connected.”

Audience responses have been consistent. Many describe his Sunderkand as immersive and emotionally grounding. Families often say even those who usually struggle to sit through religious gatherings remain attentive till the end. For many music listeners, this style has now redefined what they look for in a Sunderkand singer.

Recognition From T Series Bhakti Sagar and Sanskar Music

It is a matter of pride for Pushkar Kandpal that his devotional music has been recognised by prominent devotional music companies. Pushkar Kandpal’s Sunderkand music under the banner of T Series Bhakti Sagar and Sanskar Music is a big part of his Sunderkand music journey.

His devotional music is available on various online music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and JioSaavn, and the listeners have praised his voice control and clarity.

A Top Sunderkand Artist for a New Generation

What sets Pushkar Kandpal apart is balance. He is respectful of tradition but does not let it become rigid. His classical training imparts form to his songs, and his religious inclination keeps his songs genuine. This has enabled him to become an established Sunderkand singer who reaches out to audiences of all ages. This balance has placed him among the emerging voices often spoken of when discussing a contemporary Sunderkand artist in India.

Many listeners describe him as a top Sunderkand artist not because of scale or volume, but because of the experience he creates. His performances feel personal, measured, and deeply intentional.

“Technique matters,” Pushkar says. “But devotion must be felt. Otherwise, the voice feels empty.”

Continuing the Journey

Today, Pushkar Kandpal continues to work on new Sunderkand and devotional releases while performing live with his team. His journey reflects years of discipline, faith, and quiet persistence.

As a Sunderkand artist, he stands for a form of devotion that values depth over display. His voice does not rush. It carries patience, gratitude, and years of lived experience.

“If my voice helps someone feel peaceful for a moment,” he says, “then everything I have done feels worth it.”

You can listen to his Sunderkand releases under T Series Bhakti Sagar here: https://youtu.be/f3zsOMz1NdM?si=IFF1b1nPr0kKfG2-

You can also listen to his releases under Sanskar Music here: https://youtu.be/B-pcCY6ZPzk?si=4x4fJtNyGlCi-OOk

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.