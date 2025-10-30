For over four decades, PS Group has been a name synonymous with trust, excellence, and innovation in the Indian real estate landscape.

With more than 150 completed projects, over 100 joint ventures, and a growing community of over 15,000 happy residents, PS Group has not only delivered homes but also nurtured dreams. Their commitment to quality, transparency, and family-centric design has earned them the reputation of being one of India’s most respected and dependable developers.

PS One10 in Newtown transforms the concept of living smartly in a rapidly developing city. This carefully designed community combines contemporary comfort with unmatched access to all the essentials. Schools, hospitals, business centres and recreational areas are all just a short distance away.

Living at PS One10 means having access to more than just a comfortable home. The development includes open spaces and useful amenities aimed at improving everyday experiences. It is definitely a smart pick for those who value both accessibility and modern living standards in Kolkata.

PS One10 is all about smart urban living. Spread across 9+ acres with 70% green spaces, it provides residents with the kind of calm they rarely find in the city centre. The PS Group development showcases roomy 5 BHK apartments. These apartments in Newtown are perfect for larger families looking for ease and practicality. The residences at One10 focus on the smart use of space and maximising sunlight and fresh air. It is about making every day comfortable and inspiring for the whole family.

PS One10 scores big with its prime location right in the heart of Action Area I, New Town. Just a short 900-metre distance separates it from the Novotel Hotel. This place is quickly shaping up as the go-to spot for living, working and relaxing for homebuyers. For those searching for flats for sale in Newtown, the project's thoughtful location is a major advantage. It guarantees residents convenient access to important amenities and landmarks.

Shopping

DLF Galleria (0.6 km): Residents can get to DLF Galleria either by a quick drive or a nice walk. It is home to upscale brands, restaurants and lifestyle stores.

Central Mall (1.1 km): Central Mall is just a short distance away from PS One10. The complex provides a complete shopping experience. It includes a range of clothing, electronics and home goods stores.

Education

Delhi Public School New Town (2.1 km): It takes about 5 minutes by car. DPS New Town is linked to the trusted DPS Society. It puts equal importance on academic achievement and getting involved in extracurricular activities.

Xavier's College (4.5 km): It is located just around 10 minutes away. The college is recognised for its rich history and an array of academic programmes.

Healthcare

Bhagirathi Neotia Woman and Child Care Centre (2.0 km): This dedicated facility is only a 7-minute drive from here. It focuses on maternal and pediatric care. The centre gives women and children the attention they deserve.

Tata Medical Centre (3.1 km): Tata Medical Centre is just a 10-minute drive from the residence. The renowned institution specialises in cancer care and research. This well-known institution focuses on cancer care and research and it is widely recognised for its advanced medical expertise.

Commute

New Town Bus Stand (1.3 km): The New Town Bus Stand is just about 1.3 kilometres from PS One10. It is a major hub in Kolkata's public transport system. This line opens up a bunch of travel options. It links New Town to different areas across Kolkata.

Hidco More (1.4 km): Hidco More is a well-known junction in New Town, which is just 1.4 kilometres away. It puts forward easy access to main arterial roads and keeps traffic moving.

More than just upscale living spaces, One10 Newtown brings together the advantages of location, ease of access, and thoughtful living. It is a strong contender for families looking for well-rounded apartments in New Town. Welcome a lifestyle where every need is close at hand, and each day offers fresh chances for development and satisfaction.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.