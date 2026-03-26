Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Powermax, India’s leading fitness equipment brand, has officially announced its high-octane partnership with Indian cricketing star Shivam Dube for their latest campaign, "Champions Train Differently." The campaign highlights Powermax’s premium range of fitness solutions—including professional-grade treadmills, cycles, and specialized home gym equipment designed for those who push boundaries. By featuring Shivam Dube, whose explosive performance on the field has made him a household name, the brand aims to inspire a new generation of fitness enthusiasts to elevate their training standards from the comfort of their homes.

​Where Power Meets Performance

​The "Champions Train Differently" campaign showcases how elite athletes maintain their edge using cutting-edge technology. Whether it’s high-endurance cardio on treadmills or strength building with versatile home gym setups, Powermax provides the tools necessary for a "champion-level" workout.

​A Creative Powerhouse Collaboration

​The campaign is being brought to life by Zoommantra, a premier production house known for its high-impact visual storytelling. Under the direction of Kumar Siddharth and Naman Tyagi and the creative direction of Rohit Bose Roy, the production team is crafting a cinematic experience that captures the raw energy of professional sports and the precision of Powermax equipment.

​"At Powermax, we believe that fitness isn't just a routine; it’s a mindset. Shivam Dube perfectly embodies this spirit of relentless improvement," said a representative from Powermax. "With Zoommantra, we are confident this campaign will resonate with anyone who strives for excellence.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.