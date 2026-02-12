Payomatix Strengthens Its Paytech Footprint Via High-Impact Industry Collaborations

Payomatix, a rapidly growing paytech infrastructure provider, continues to build momentum across the global payments ecosystem with key platform milestones, strategic partnerships and a strong presence at major fintech events. By securing high-impact industry collaborations, the company has successfully strengthened its footprint, focusing on enhancing its orchestration capabilities over the past year and positioning itself as a technology-first enabler for banks and fintechs.

At the core of Payomatix’s growth journey is its Payments Orchestration Platform (POP), designed to simplify how businesses manage payments, compliance, risk and integrations across regions. POP enables organisations to build scalable, compliant payment stacks without the operational burden of managing multiple providers, fragmented workflows or region-specific complexities.

Key Platform Milestones Driving Scalable Growth

Payomatix has achieved several significant milestones that underline its evolution from a payments enabler to a full-scale paytech infrastructure partner. The platform has expanded its capabilities across intelligent routing, authentication workflows, tokenisation readiness, and partner-led integrations, allowing clients to optimise transaction success rates while maintaining regulatory alignment.

By focusing on orchestration rather than standalone processing, Payomatix enables businesses to maintain greater control over uptime, risk and scalability. This approach has resonated strongly with banks, PSPs, and high-growth digital businesses seeking flexibility without compromising governance.

“Our focus has always been on building infrastructure that supports long-term scale, not just short-term payment acceptance,” said a spokesperson from Payomatix. “Each milestone reflects our commitment to enabling partners to innovate faster while staying compliant across markets.”

Strategic partnership with Raqmiyat: Advancing regional payment enablement

One of the most notable developments in Payomatix’s journey has been its strategic partnership with Raqmiyat, a leading digital solutions provider in the Middle East. This collaboration strengthens Payomatix’s presence in the region and enhances its ability to support banks and enterprises with advanced payment orchestration, authentication flows and tokenisation enablement.

Through this partnership, Payomatix and Raqmiyat aim to help regional institutions adopt modern payment frameworks without heavy in-house development. The collaboration supports use cases such as intelligent authentication routing, network tokenisation enablement and seamless integration with global and regional payment networks.

This partnership reflects Payomatix’s broader vision of working closely with ecosystem players to localise global payment capabilities while adhering to regional compliance and regulatory requirements.

Strong presence across high-impact fintech events

Payomatix has reinforced its industry leadership through active participation in key fintech events across India and international markets. From product launches to high-level ecosystem discussions, the company has consistently demonstrated how payment orchestration is becoming the foundational layer for modern financial services.

A major highlight in early 2026 was the company’s presence at ICE Barcelona, one of the world’s largest gatherings for the gaming and payments sectors. Over three days, the Payomatix team engaged in more than 100 high-impact discussions with global innovators, leading to a series of new strategic partnerships. This international milestone showcased the platform's ability to handle the scale and regulatory rigour required by high-volume global industries.

Payomatix has maintained this momentum with a consistent presence at consecutive fintech events, engaging with stakeholders across compliance, banking and embedded finance. Together, these engagements have played a critical role in strengthening Payomatix’s relationships within the global ecosystem.

By creating meaningful conversations around scalability and compliance-first growth, the company continues to define the next generation of paytech infrastructure.

A PayTech vision focused on control, compliance and collaboration

What sets Payomatix apart is its clear positioning as a paytech infrastructure partner, rather than a conventional payment service provider. The company’s approach emphasises orchestration, partner-led growth and technology abstraction, enabling clients to evolve their payment stacks as business and regulatory needs change.

By combining platform innovation, strategic partnerships and consistent ecosystem engagement, Payomatix is steadily building a reputation as a trusted enabler for businesses operating in complex, regulated payment environments.

As Payomatix continues to expand its global footprint, its focus remains on delivering resilient, compliant and scalable payment infrastructure that supports the next generation of digital commerce.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.