Nitte School of Fashion Technology & Interior Design, a constituent college of Nitte University, has opened applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Fashion and Interior Design for the upcoming academic session. Located in Bengaluru, the institute has positioned itself as a destination for students looking to build careers in the creative industries. The campus has been designed around a clear premise that design education today must move beyond theoretical instruction and equip students with the practical skills, creative confidence, and industry understanding needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global design landscape.

NSFTID offers specialised programs in BDes and MDes in fashion and interior design at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Across these programs, the academic framework combines creative exploration with technical training, ensuring that students gain both conceptual depth and practical expertise. Core areas of study include design fundamentals, fashion aesthetics, textile studies, spatial planning, interior concepts, digital modelling, visualisation software, and advanced design applications. The curriculum extends beyond traditional classroom learning, integrating sustainability-led design practices, technology-enabled workflows, and innovation-focused modules to reflect how the design industry is transforming. Students are encouraged to develop not only technical proficiency but also critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and an understanding of how design can create functional and socially relevant solutions.

The learning environment on campus supports immersive, practical education. Studio-based learning, workshops, exhibitions, and live projects form a central part of the student experience, giving learners consistent exposure to real-world applications of their academic work. Collaborations with design studios, architects, and fashion professionals ensure that students regularly engage with current industry practices rather than simulated academic exercises. For students pursuing Fashion Technology, participation in Bengaluru Fashion Week adds an important industry-facing dimension, allowing them to present their creations on a professional platform and gain firsthand experience of the fashion business. Supporting both Fashion Technology and Interior Design programs, the Allure Store on campus extends this practical exposure by providing a retail space where student-created work is showcased and sold to customers, thus helping them understand product viability, consumer preferences, and the commercial realities of the design industry. The institute also promotes interdisciplinary learning, allowing students to work on projects that bring together design, innovation, and entrepreneurship, helping them build strong professional portfolios during the course of their studies.

The institute’s infrastructure and mentorship ecosystem are among its defining strengths. Modern design studios, creative labs, and technology-enabled classrooms provide students with access to tools and environments that mirror contemporary industry settings. Faculty members include experienced academicians and industry practitioners who bring a balance of theoretical understanding and practical expertise into the classroom. This mentorship-driven approach ensures students receive guidance not only in academic projects but also in portfolio development, internship preparation, and career planning.

On the placement front, NSFTID has built strong industry relationships with recruiters across the design and creative sectors. Students have secured opportunities with organisations such as Livspace, Trove Innovations, and several established architecture and interior design firms. Alongside placements, the institute has also seen graduates launch their own design practices, highlighting the entrepreneurial culture encouraged on campus. With this balance of employment opportunities and self-driven career pathways, students are able to shape their professional journeys across fashion, interiors, and the broader creative economy.

Interested applicants can explore program details and begin the admission process through apply.nitte.edu.in.

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