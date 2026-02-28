Narayana Students Excel In JEE Main 2026 With 3 100 Percentile Scores And 5 State Toppers

New Delhi [India], February 28: Narayana Educational Institutions recorded an exceptional performance in JEE Main 2026 (Session 1), with three students securing a perfect 100 percentile and five emerging as State Toppers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, further strengthening its standing in competitive exam preparation.

Vivan Sharad Maheshwari (Telangana), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), and Narendrababu Gari Mahith (Andhra Pradesh) secured a perfect 100 percentile.

Reflecting on his journey, Vivan said, “Handling pressure mattered more than intelligence. The regular mock tests and faculty feedback sessions helped me stay composed and correct small mistakes before they became big ones.”

Madhav emphasised structured improvement, sharing, “Improvement came from reviewing mistakes daily. After every test, my teachers helped me analyse where I went wrong, and that constant correction made the difference.”

Mahith, from Narayana Junior College, highlighted clarity and composure, noting, “Inside the exam hall, I focused only on solving correctly, not on marks. The post-test discussions with faculty and quick revisions through the nLearn app modules strengthened my formula recall and confidence.”

From Karnataka, Narayanite A. Vishnu Sai Teja secured an exceptional 99.999 percentile, emerging as the State Topper. He credited disciplined practice, saying, “Mock tests trained my mind for pressure, and the mentoring support helped refine my strategy after each assessment.”

In Goa, Narayanite Tanay Ajit Prabhu achieved 99.825 percentile, topping the state. He added, “Consistency every day made the difference. The structured micro-schedules and guidance from teachers kept my preparation on track.”

With immense pride, Dr P. Sindhura and Ms P. Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, applauded the unwavering dedication of the students, the steadfast support of their families, and the tireless efforts of Narayana’s academic and administrative teams in turning aspirations into achievements.

Dr P. Sindhura, Director, Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the achievers and said: “The success of our students stems from Narayana’s robust learning ecosystem, which emphasises conceptual mastery and rigorous practice. Our holistic approach, championed through the Disha mental wellbeing programme, supports students both academically and emotionally.

Our unique Concept Definition Formula (CDF) methodology fosters critical thinking, while a structured micro-schedule maximises learning efficiency. Through periodic assessments, detailed error analysis and personalised mentoring, we empower students to excel in competitive exams like the JEE. Our faculty go beyond teaching, they inspire, guide and nurture each student’s potential.”

Ms P. Sharani Ponguru, Director, Narayana Educational Institutions, highlighted the role of collaboration and technology, adding: “This phenomenal success reflects the strong partnership between students, parents and teachers, strengthened by Narayana’s technology-enabled learning ecosystem. Our in-house self-learning app, nLearn, offers real-time progress tracking, adaptive practice modules and detailed performance analytics, ensuring every student receives personalised support at every stage of their preparation.

Our dedicated faculty and tech-driven infrastructure form the foundation of Narayana’s commitment towards fulfilling every student’s dream, because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.”

