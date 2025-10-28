In New York City, nightlife never sleeps — but when the lights dim and the music softens, hookah lounges take over with their own brand of luxury, culture, and calm.



And if you’re planning to explore NYC’s refined shisha scene this year, there’s no better place to begin than Mira Mediterranean Hookah Lounge, the crown jewel redefining the art of hookah in the heart of Manhattan.



From there, we’ll guide you to four more standout lounges keeping the smoke swirling and the conversations flowing across the city.





1. Mira Mediterranean Hookah Lounge — Where Elegance Meets Experience

206 E 34th Street, New York, NY 10016

Phone: 212 933-0912

Open Daily

Mira Mediterranean isn’t simply a hookah lounge — it’s a full-scale sensory experience.



Conceptualised by hospitality visionary Hakkı Akdeniz, Mira brings Middle Eastern sophistication to Murray Hill. Every inch of its gold-lit interior — from velvet booths to hand-carved décor — reflects indulgence. The menu blends tradition and innovation: crowd-favourites like Turkish Apple Mint, Dubai Nights, and the signature Mira Mix are served with fruit heads, ice bases, and even Red Bull-infused water.



With Mediterranean sharing plates, curated cocktails, and live DJ nights, Mira Mediterranean has become the city’s definitive destination for upscale hookah. It’s not just about the smoke — it’s about the story, the ambience, and the people who gather under its warm glow.





2. Amira Lounge — Uptown’s Golden Retreat

155 E 116th Street, New York, NY 10029

Phone: (646) 555-0202

Open till 2 AM

If Mira is luxury, Amira is warmth. With brass lanterns, patterned drapes, and Arabic chill-hop filling the air, Amira Lounge offers the perfect escape from Uptown’s rush. Their signature Mango Freeze and Rose Garden mixes are a hit, especially when paired with mint tea served in ornate glasses.

3. Velvet Hookah Bar — Brooklyn’s Late-Night Vibe

249 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Phone: (718) 392-0021

Open till 4 AM (weekends)

Brooklyn’s answer to a modern shisha bar, Velvet is all about beats and lights. Think neon art, hip-hop playlists, and massive fruit-topped hookahs for group sessions. Their Blueberry Ambrosia and Lychee Lemon Ice blends keep regulars coming back for more.

4. Kasbah Lounge — The Classic Meets Contemporary

44 W 38th Street, New York, NY 10018

Phone: (917) 654-4432

Open till 1 AM

Kasbah merges Moroccan elegance with NYC edge. Ornate mosaic walls and plush seating set the stage for a mellow evening. Hookahs arrive on silver trays, and their Pomegranate Mint blend is the standout choice.

5. Desert Rain Lounge — Queens’ Colourful Shisha Sanctuary

107-29 Metropolitan Ave, Queens, NY 11375

Phone: (929) 386-0057

Open daily

A favourite in Forest Hills, Desert Rain Lounge brings creativity to every puff — from pineapple citrus bowls to grapefruit heads and Red Bull ice bases. With upbeat Arabic tunes and glowing décor, it’s a lively yet laid-back end to your NYC hookah tour.

The Final Puff

From the opulent experience at Mira Mediterranean to the vibrant charm of Desert Rain, New York City’s hookah culture is thriving in 2025. Each lounge offers its own take on flavour, ambience, and tradition — but one truth remains: the city’s most refined shisha journey begins at Mira.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.