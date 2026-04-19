Malwanchal University Hosts 5th Convocation Ceremony; 285 Medical Graduates Conferred Degrees

Malwanchal University successfully hosted its 5th Convocation Ceremony, marking a significant academic milestone and celebrating the achievements of its graduating medical students. The event brought together distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, and families in a moment of pride and accomplishment.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC). In a noteworthy development, this was the first occasion that Dr. Sheth attended a convocation at a private medical institution, reflecting the growing stature of Malwanchal University in the field of medical education.

The event was further elevated by the presence of Hon’ble Guest Dr. Dragan Primorac, an internationally acclaimed paediatrician, geneticist, and forensic expert. Ranked among the top 2% of scientists globally, Prof. Primorac is widely recognised for his pioneering contributions to DNA analysis, molecular genetics, and personalised medicine. With an extensive academic portfolio, numerous scientific publications, and associations with leading global institutions, his work has made a profound impact on modern science and healthcare. A former Minister of Science, Education, and Sports of Croatia, his presence was a moment of great pride and inspiration for the university community.

The ceremony was also attended by Rajesh Vyas, a former US Foreign Service Medical Officer, adding further distinction to the occasion.

The convocation witnessed the esteemed presence of the Malwanchal University leadership, along with the Chairman of Mayank Welfare Foundation, Hon’ble Suresh Singh Bhadoria, and Vice Chairman Mayankraj Singh Bhadoria. The ceremony was further graced by Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjeev Narang, Medical Director Dr. Pawan Bhambani, and Registrar Dr. Lokeshwar Singh Jodhana, whose leadership continues to guide the institution toward academic excellence.

During the convocation, 285 medical graduates were conferred degrees across undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Among them, 18 students were awarded Gold Medals in recognition of their exceptional academic performance.

The occasion went beyond celebrating academic success, marking a transformative moment as graduates embark on their professional journeys in the field of healthcare. It also reinforced the institution’s dedication to shaping proficient, ethical, and globally aware medical professionals.

The 5th Convocation Ceremony highlighted the institution’s consistent pursuit of excellence in medical education and its forward-looking approach to advancing healthcare outcomes.

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