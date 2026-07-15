Maison Isivis has arrived as a true force in luxury fashion. Today the brand announces that its first direct-to-consumer collection has completely sold out, generating a remarkable £3,563,500 net profit and instantly validating its promise: Turning Fantasy Into Reality.

From the moment the collection launched, demand surged far beyond expectations. Every piece found its owner in record time, creating waiting lists and buzzing conversations across fashion circles. This is more than a successful launch — it is the explosive debut of a new luxury house that customers have been waiting for.

“Turning Fantasy Into Reality isn’t just our tagline; it’s what we delivered,” said a spokesperson for Maison Isivis. “To achieve a net profit of £3,563,500 with our very first collection is extraordinary. It proves that when you combine uncompromising craftsmanship, visionary design, and a direct relationship with the customer, magic happens. We are overwhelmed by the passion and support we’ve received and deeply grateful to every client who helped make this dream a reality.”

With this runaway success, Maison Isivis has cemented its position as one of the most captivating emerging luxury brands of the year. The brand will now accelerate its creative vision, expanding the collection while remaining obsessively focused on quality, exclusivity, and the transformative experience it offers its global community.

The fantasy has begun. And this is only the beginning.

Maison Isivis: Turning Fantasy Into Reality

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