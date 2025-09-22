South Korean singer and global superstar Kim Taehyung, widely known as V of BTS, has officially been crowned “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2025” by popular British media outlet Nubia Magazine. This marks his third consecutive win, further cementing his legacy as one of the most admired and influential celebrities of his generation.

The recognition comes as part of Nubia Magazine’s annual Global Beauty Certification Survey, a highly anticipated worldwide poll that spans six months. This year’s survey drew over 30 million votes from fans in more than 170 countries, reflecting Taehyung’s unmatched global appeal and the passionate support of his fanbase.

To commemorate this historic achievement, Kim Taehyung has been officially presented with an exclusive certificate from Nubia Magazine, acknowledging him as the undisputed winner of the 2025 title.

Taehyung’s victory was not only decisive but also historic, he garnered votes from 163 countries in total, with over 10.7 million votes cast in his favor. His combination of striking visuals, magnetic stage presence, and international star power continues to capture hearts across the globe.

While Taehyung claimed the top honor, the finalists list showcased a diverse array of international talent as the top 10 most handsome men in the world 2025:

2nd Place: Chinese actor and performer Xiao Zhan , whose global fanbase and versatile career in acting and music keep him at the forefront of international stardom.

Chinese actor and performer , whose global fanbase and versatile career in acting and music keep him at the forefront of international stardom. 3rd Place: Chinese star Zhang Zhehan , praised for his striking looks and impactful performances, making him a rising global favorite.

Chinese star , praised for his striking looks and impactful performances, making him a rising global favorite. 4th Place: Turkish actor Halil İbrahim Ceyhan , admired for his charisma and growing international popularity.

Turkish actor , admired for his charisma and growing international popularity. 5th Place: Veteran Turkish actor Engin Akyürek , known for his powerful on-screen presence.

Veteran Turkish actor , known for his powerful on-screen presence. 6th Place: Turkish heartthrob Kerem Bürsin , celebrated for his charm and versatility.

Turkish heartthrob , celebrated for his charm and versatility. 7th Place: Thai actor Build Jakapan , whose charm has won fans across Asia.

Thai actor , whose charm has won fans across Asia. 8th Place: Fellow BTS member Kim Namjoon (RM) , recognized not only for his visuals but also his leadership and artistry.

Fellow BTS member , recognized not only for his visuals but also his leadership and artistry. 9th Place: British actor Aaron Pierre , rising in Hollywood with a blend of talent and screen presence.

British actor , rising in Hollywood with a blend of talent and screen presence. 10th Place: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, proving once again his enduring global appeal.

Nubia Magazine emphasized that the selection process considered more than physical appearance. Charisma, international influence, and fan engagement were key factors in determining the finalists, making the results a true reflection of global admiration.

With this year’s win, Kim Taehyung continues to stand at the pinnacle of global recognition, proving that his influence transcends music and entertainment. His historic three-year streak as The Most Handsome Man in the World reaffirms his unmatched place in global pop culture.

