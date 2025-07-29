Lille [France], July 29: In a landmark moment for K-pop, ICON has officially crowned Jimin’s hit single “Like Crazy” as The Best K-Pop Song Of All Time, following an extensive months-long survey involving millions of votes from the global K-pop fanbase. This prestigious recognition underscores Jimin’s undeniable influence as a solo artist and the lasting cultural impact of his music.

A Global Anthem That Resonates Beyond Borders

Released to worldwide acclaim, “Like Crazy” captivated audiences with its dreamy synth-pop production, emotional lyrics, and Jimin’s soulful vocals. The track quickly became a fan favorite, topping charts and inspiring countless listeners across the globe. Through ICON’s survey, which featured over 60 iconic K-pop songs, “Like Crazy” emerged as the undisputed number one, solidifying its place in K-pop history.

To commemorate this achievement, ICON has launched an extensive publicity campaign to honor Jimin and his record-breaking song. The campaign includes LED truck parades across Seoul featuring immersive visuals and audio of “Like Crazy,” spectacular displays in Times Square, New York showcasing Jimin’s historic win, and widespread digital and social media promotions designed to highlight the song’s legacy and continued success on a global scale.

This recognition not only celebrates the artistic brilliance of “Like Crazy” but also the unwavering support of Jimin’s global fanbase, ARMY, whose dedication played a vital role in this victory. The win reaffirms Jimin’s position as a leading figure in the global music industry and highlights the power of K-pop to unite fans worldwide.

ICON is a leading entertainment media platform dedicated to celebrating global talent and cultural phenomena. Through credible surveys and fan-driven polls, ICON reflects the voices of millions, shaping the conversation around music, entertainment, and influence worldwide.

