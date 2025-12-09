Jamkas Pharmaceuticals Expands Horizons, Delivering Reliable Third-Party Pharma Solutions Across India

Jamkas Pharmaceuticals, a Jammu-based Company, has announced the expansion of its third-party pharma manufacturing services in India, aiming to support pharmaceutical brands with its well-established manufacturing units and advanced R&D facilities.

A WHO- and EU-GMP-certified company, Jamkas Pharma has the latest technology and modern techniques to meet the growing demands of the pharma industry. With an attractive portfolio of 1000+ products, they offer a diverse pharma range, covering tablets, capsules, injectables, and pellets, expanding their offerings to meet growing demand.

This expansion works well, as many small to medium-sized pharma companies outsource medicines to improve the availability across India.

Expanding Footprint, Expanding Possibilities PAN India

The expansion shows the company's continuous efforts to reach new areas and contribute to meeting the demand for the OTC, critical care, gynecology, and pediatric medicines in multiple states.

Pharmaceutical companies can now more easily outsource their desired medicines because of Jamkas Pharmaceuticals' expanded presence throughout India.

In order to concentrate on marketing, distribution, and product expansion, many pharmaceutical companies now prefer outsourcing medicines from pharmaceutical manufacturers. The main ideas of this expansion are as follows:

You have access to more regions across India.

This increases the capacity to produce large quantities of medicines.

This is the stronger system that assures consistent production with timely delivery.

The wider reach helps the pharma companies to rely on the trusted pharma manufacturing partner without handling the challenges of owning a production unit.

Comprehensive Therapeutic Portfolio Under One Roof

Jamkas Pharmaceuticals produces 1000+ medicines covering a wide list of therapeutic segments. This helps the pharma companies to offer more options to their customers, doctors, patients, and more.

General Medicine

Dermatology

Cardiology

Neurology

Gynecology

Pediatrics

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Nutraceuticals

These wide segments help the pharma brands to grow faster to deal with the high demand for medicines within their regions.

Smooth Production Process with WHO-GMP Modern Facilities

Jamkas Pharmaceuticals has invested a good amount in their up-to-date machinery, improved & computerized systems, and better processes. All these upgrades help the company to manufacture pharma products with accuracy and quality, and maintain a smooth workflow from start to finish. Here are the important features of Jamkas Pharmaceuticals' production process:

Well-managed manufacturing units with proper hygiene.

They have installed the modern machinery for efficient production.

The company has a step-by-step system for better coordination and fewer mistakes.

They are supported by digital for proper documentation and tracking.

Raising the Benchmark in Pharma Quality & Compliance

For the pharma manufacturing company, quality and regulatory compliance are the strongest pillars to show the quality, safety, and efficacy. Jamkas Pharmaceuticals does best in this factor, as they follow strict processes to ensure their production units work by adhering to GMP-WHO guidelines and have the proper alignment with the national and international pharmaceutical standards.

Here are the different quality and compliance practices maintained by Jamkas Pharmaceuticals:

They carefully select and verify their raw materials.

Their skilled experts regularly inspect the production process.

They have detailed documentation for each batch.

All the processes are monitored by the trained professionals.

To avoid contamination and damage, final packaging checks are done before dispatch.

Flexible Partnership Models for Different Pharma Business Needs

In the Indian market, pharmaceutical companies vary in size, production requirements, and market goals. Jamkas Pharmaceuticals understands this diversity and offers the flexible options that suit different pharma business models that are mentioned below:

Full Third-party pharma manufacturing support

Custom Batch manufacturing

Large-scale and small-scale production options

Customized solutions for new pharma brands or established brands.

Proper assistance with product documentation

All these business models help the companies to manage the large-to-small production without setting up or building their own facilities.

Provide Support for the Growing Healthcare Needs of India

There is no doubt that the Indian healthcare market is growing continuously due to increasing demand for accessible medicines in both urban and rural areas. Pharma manufacturing is playing a vital role in addressing the diverse needs of medicines and producing medicines accordingly.

Jamkas Pharmaceuticals always contributes its efforts by offering a disciplined manufacturing system to support the market supply regularly.

In India, many pharma companies are choosing third-party pharma manufacturing.

This helps in cost-effective production for the rising demand for medicines.

It supports the growth in regional pharmaceutical markets.

Strong focus on compliance and responsible production

About Jamkas Pharmaceuticals—Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing Company in India

Jamkas Pharmaceuticals is an Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer that specializes in offering third-party manufacturing and contract manufacturing services. They have a wide variety of pharma medicines in the different therapeutic categories and dosage forms. The company supports its partners by giving them well-organized processes, complaint procedures, and transparent delivery services.

With the help of their expanding network across India, Jamkas Pharmaceuticals continues to support their partnered pharma companies to produce essential healthcare products.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.