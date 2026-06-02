When the 2026 placement season closed at Invertis University, the numbers told a clear story. More than 650 placement offers. Companies including Google, Amazon, IBM, Deloitte, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, and HCL Technologies. Students heading into roles across software development, data analytics, consulting, finance, digital transformation, operations, and business management. And behind every one of those offers, years of preparation that began long before placement season arrived.

Building Careers from Day One

At Invertis University, placement is not a final-semester event. It is the outcome of a process that begins the moment a student joins the campus.

Students from engineering, management, computer applications, commerce, and other professional programmes have secured opportunities across sectors, including technology, consulting, banking, healthcare, retail, and corporate services. That consistency comes from how the university is structured. More than 100 value-added courses covering technical skills, life skills, and employability skills run alongside regular academics, ensuring students are developing the skills the industry actually looks for, not just what the syllabus requires.

The Ecosystem Behind the Offers

The 650+ offers did not happen in isolation. They are the result of an infrastructure built specifically to close the gap between education and employment.

Through the university's exclusive collaboration with LinkedIn, every student has free access to over 16,000 LinkedIn Learning courses spanning AI, data analytics, business, leadership, and communication, with certificates that appear directly on their profiles and are visible to recruiters. Students also receive certified training worth ₹1.5 lakh through CSED at no additional cost, and participate in 10 to 12 internships with a 70:30 focus on practical over theoretical learning. Microsoft and Adobe certifications are available directly on campus, giving students globally recognised credentials before they graduate.

For those looking beyond India, the university facilitates paid international internships across Dubai, Singapore, France, Sweden, and Mauritius, as well as student exchange programmes in the USA, Germany, and South Africa, ensuring that students who want global exposure have a genuine path to it.

The Corporate Resource Centre coordinates recruiter engagement year-round, while the Student Success Network Program and the Seniors-to-Juniors Mentoring Module ensure that students are guided not just academically, but professionally, by faculty, by mentors, and by those who have walked the same path before them.

A University Built for What Comes After

The 650+ offers this season are one chapter in a longer story. Merit-based scholarships worth up to ₹10 crore are awarded annually, with 100% scholarships available on merit. On campus, students have access to 70+ acres of green space, 120+ smart classrooms, 8+ hostels, an on-campus gym, yoga facilities, a gaming zone, and active NCC and NSS wings, an environment where all-around development is built into daily life, not treated as an afterthought.

Hon'ble Chancellor Dr. Umesh Gautam said that seeing students move into roles at organisations of this calibre is a reflection of the work that goes on every single day, by faculty, by the placement team, and by the students themselves. He emphasised that the university remains committed to nurturing talent through innovation-driven education, industry exposure, and experiential learning initiatives.

Hon'ble Pro Chancellor Mr. Parth Gautam noted that the strength of this season lies in the preparation that preceded it: the internships, the certifications, the industry exposure, and the mentoring that ensure students arrive at every interview as professionals, not just as candidates.

About Invertis University

Invertis University is a NAAC-accredited university located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and one of only three universities in India with an Industry Inside Campus ecosystem. Rated AAA and recognised among India's Best Engineering Institutes 2024, the university offers 50+ academic programmes across 14 departments. With a 92% placement success rate in 2025, 30,000+ placements, 1,200+ recruiting partners, and a highest package of 41 LPA, Invertis has established itself as one of the most placement-focused universities in the region. Its ecosystem includes LinkedIn Learning access, CSED-certified training, paid international internships, Microsoft and Adobe certifications, and a 50,000+ student network spanning 12+ states.

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