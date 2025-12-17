Innovative PU Tactile Solutions by Eminent Tactiles®

Eminent Tactiles® is a trusted name in the world of tactile ground surface indicators (TGSI). As a leading manufacturer of high-quality tactile products, the company is committed to improving safety, accessibility, and inclusivity in public environments across Australia and beyond.

Eminent Tactiles® offers a complete range of PU tactile products, including PU Tactile Strips for directional guidance, PU Tactile Studs for warning, and PU Tactile Tiles ideal for walkways, transport hubs, and shopping centres.

Eminent Tactiles® creates safer, smarter, and inclusive spaces with innovative tactile solutions, helping architects and planners build environments accessible to everyone.

Understanding PU Tactile Indicators and Their Purpose

At Eminent Tactiles®, we design PU Tactile Indicators made from durable polyurethane to guide and alert visually impaired individuals in public spaces like walkways, transport hubs, and building entrances. These surface markers provide clear tactile feedback underfoot, helping people move safely and confidently.

Made from flexible, weather-resistant polyurethane, our tactiles offer long-lasting performance and vibrant colour retention for both indoor and outdoor use. The material’s slight softness improves comfort while maintaining excellent grip and durability, even under heavy foot traffic or harsh weather.

Compared to stainless steel or brass, PU tactile indicators are more cost-effective, lightweight, and easy to install, making them ideal for smooth indoor surfaces like tiles or vinyl. All Eminent Tactiles® PU products comply with AS/NZS 1428.4.1 and Indian accessibility standards, ensuring lasting safety and performance with minimal maintenance.

PU Tactile Strips: Flexible Guidance for Modern Urban Design

PU Tactile Strips with Stem

PU Tactile Strips with Stem are precision-engineered for secure installation and long-lasting performance. Each strip features a built-in stem at the base, designed to fit firmly into drilled holes for strong mechanical anchoring. This stem shape ensures the strip remains stable under continuous foot traffic and resists lifting or movement over time.

They are commonly installed in shopping centres, pedestrian walkways, and transport terminals, where consistent directional guidance is essential. Each strip is made to withstand heavy usage, maintaining its shape and colour over time without fading, lifting, or surface wear.

At Eminent Tactiles®, every product is tested to ensure long-term durability and compliance with Australian accessibility standards - helping urban planners build safer, smarter environments.

PU Tactile Self-Adhesive Strip

The PU Tactile Self-Adhesive Strip offers a quick and convenient installation solution with its industrial-grade adhesive backing. Simply peel and stick for a firm, long-lasting hold — no drilling or specialised tools required.

This version is ideal for retrofit projects, polished indoor flooring, or temporary accessibility upgrades. It saves installation time while ensuring a clean, professional-grade finish that meets safety and compliance needs. Contractors and facility managers prefer this product for its ease of application and dependable performance even under daily wear and tear.

PU Tactile Studs: Compact Safety for Every Step

PU Tactile Studs with Stem

Our PU Tactile Studs with Stem are crafted with a dome-shaped, anti-slip surface that ensures grip and stability under all conditions. These studs are mechanically fixed, offering strong adhesion to the base surface for maximum longevity.

They are widely used in corporate offices, public pathways, and building entrances, where both aesthetics and safety are priorities. Manufactured under strict quality standards, these studs guarantee durability, consistency, and visual appeal for years to come.

PU Tactile Self-Adhesive Stud

For faster installations, our PU Tactile Self-Adhesive Studs are a preferred choice. Designed with industrial-grade adhesive backing, they are suitable for tiles, vinyl, marble, and smooth concrete surfaces.

These studs deliver reliable adhesion and long-term performance under high foot traffic. Their peel-and-stick design makes them popular among contractors who value speed, efficiency, and minimal downtime during installation.

PU Tactile Tiles: Complete Accessibility Solutions

PU Self-Adhesive Tactile Tiles

The PU Self-Adhesive Tactile Tile is a ready-to-install solution supplied in a pre-assembled sheet with a high-strength adhesive layer. It’s perfect for indoor environments like retail spaces, office lobbies, hospitals, and shopping centres where a smooth, professional finish is required.

These tiles are available in multiple colours to meet Luminance Contrast (LC) compliance standards, ensuring visibility for all users. With no drilling or heavy tools needed, installation is quick, clean, and efficient — reducing downtime while maintaining safety.

PU Screw Fix Tactile Tiles

For outdoor applications exposed to tough conditions, our PU Screw Fix Tactile Tiles provide a robust, long-term solution. They are mechanically fixed to ensure surface stability on concrete, pavers, or asphalt, making them ideal for bus stations, railway platforms, and sidewalks.

These tiles are built to endure harsh weather, heavy pedestrian traffic, and UV exposure without losing their structural integrity. With their anti-slip texture and dimensional accuracy, PU Screw Fix Tiles from Eminent Tactiles® guarantee reliable performance year after year.

Why Eminent Tactiles® Leads in PU Tactile Manufacturing

At Eminent Tactiles®, we are proud to be a leading manufacturer of PU tactile indicators, known for our commitment to safety, quality, and innovation. With years of expertise in tactile design, we create durable, visually clear, and slip-resistant solutions that enhance accessibility in public spaces across Australia. Our products are trusted by architects, builders, and city planners who prioritise both performance and inclusivity.

Backed by advanced technology and in-house testing, our PU tactile strips, studs, and tiles meet AS/NZS 1428.4.1 and Indian accessibility standards. Each product is quality-checked from material to finish for lasting durability, slip resistance, and reliable performance in all environments.

Eminent Tactiles®, an ISO-certified manufacturer, is trusted for quality, Australian Standards compliance, and innovation in tactile accessibility. We lead in creating safer, smarter, and more inclusive environments across Australia and beyond.

Conclusion

At Eminent Tactiles®, we are dedicated to creating safer and more inclusive spaces through innovative PU tactile indicators that combine quality, durability, and compliance. As a trusted leader in the tactile industry, we focus on making every environment — from transport hubs to commercial buildings — accessible and visually consistent. With a commitment to Australian Standards and continuous improvement, we continue to shape the future of inclusive infrastructure through reliable, high-performance tactile solutions. To learn more or request a consultation, visit our official website.

