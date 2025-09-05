New Delhi [India], September 5: For years, retail traders in India struggled with one common challenge – capital. Talented traders who could read Nifty, BankNifty, FinNifty, MidNifty, and Equity markets often failed to grow, not because of lack of skills, but because of limited savings and the constant fear of losing personal money.

Now, India is witnessing a revolution. FundedStock the nation’s fastest growing prop trading firm, is empowering traders with funded accounts up to ₹50 Lakh, giving them the opportunity to trade without risking their hard-earned savings.

What Exactly Is a Prop Firm?

A proprietary trading firm, or prop firm, is a company that provides traders with its own capital to trade. Instead of investing their personal money, traders use the firm’s funds. When profits are made, they are split between the trader and the firm.

Think of it like this: You are skilled at BankNifty options trading but have only ₹25,000. With FundedStock, you can access a ₹5 Lakh or even ₹25 Lakh account, trade with confidence, and keep up to 80% of your profits.

No fear. No savings on the line. Just pure trading.

What Is a Funded Account?

A funded account is a live trading account where the money is provided by the prop firm. Traders trade with firm’s capital, and profits are shared.

Example: A trader with a ₹2 Lakh funded account earns ₹50,000 in a month. With FundedStock’s model, the trader withdraws ₹40,000 (80%), while the firm keeps only ₹10,000 (20%).

This is why funded accounts are being called the future of Indian retail trading – no risk, only skill.

Why FundedStock Is a Game-Changer in India

FundedStock is not just another platform; it’s India’s first prop firm designed exclusively for NSE & BSE traders. Here’s why it stands out:

Funding up to ₹50 Lakh instantly

Instant accounts in 15 minutes or Evaluation challenges for skill verification

15,000+ active traders worldwide

Fast payouts in just 7 days via UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Bank Transfer)

Transparent rules, no hidden traps

Built for Options (Nifty, BankNifty, FinNifty, MidNifty) and Equity traders

FundedStock is building what India lacked for years – a prop trading ecosystem at global standards.

Vision & Mission

Vision: To create India’s most powerful prop trading network where every skilled trader has access to professional-level capital.

Mission: To remove financial barriers for Indian traders by offering instant funded accounts, fast payouts, and transparent rules. FundedStock wants traders to focus on strategy, research, and execution – not on capital worries.

Withdrawals Made Easy – UPI First

Unlike foreign prop firms that only allow PayPal or international transfers, FundedStock offers direct UPI withdrawals in just 7 days.

This means Indian traders can withdraw profits directly to their bank accounts or apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. Fast, reliable, and local.

Success Stories

Rohit from Pune: With just 6 months of trading experience, he started with a ₹2 Lakh instant account and made a payout of ₹32,000 in his first month.

Ananya from Delhi: Cleared her evaluation, scaled from ₹1 Lakh to ₹10 Lakh, and now withdraws consistent monthly profits.

Saurabh from Bangalore: Balancing a corporate job, he booked his first ₹50,000 payout through FundedStock within 3 months.

Every story reflects one truth – Funded accounts change lives.

Funded Accounts vs Personal Capital

Trading with personal savings creates fear and emotional pressure. A single wrong trade can wipe out years of savings. Most Indian traders quit because of this.

With FundedStock’s funded accounts, the story changes. Traders use the firm’s capital. Losses don’t touch personal savings. Profits are real, payouts are fast.

This is why more Indian traders are now saying:

“Why risk my money, when I can trade with FundedStock’s money?”

SEBI and Prop Firms – The Truth

FundedStock is not registered with SEBI, and here’s why: currently, SEBI has no rules regarding prop firms or funded accounts in India.

FundedStock is not a broker. It doesn’t take deposits for trading. Instead, it provides its own business funds to traders, who work as analysts, fund managers, or traders.

In simple words: joining FundedStock is like getting a trader’s job with payouts. You trade the firm’s money, you earn profits, and you share them.

Why 2025–2026 Belongs to Funded Trading

The Indian trading industry is entering a new era. Retail traders who were once limited by their savings now have access to ₹25 Lakh – ₹50 Lakh accounts. With FundedStock, thousands of Indian traders are trading like professionals, without fear of blowing up their savings.

FundedStock is not just a firm; it’s a movement – giving Indian traders the freedom to grow, scale, and succeed.

if you have the skills, FundedStock has the capital.

The Indian stock market is entering a new era, and prop firms are at the center of this transformation. Every month, more traders are moving from personal accounts to funded accounts because they realize trading with limited savings is holding them back. With FundedStock, India’s fastest growing prop firm, you can trade NSE, BSE, Nifty, BankNifty, FinNifty, and Equity with real capital up to ₹50 Lakh. Thousands of traders have already secured their place in this movement, and the window of early advantage is closing fast. The question is simple: will you continue risking your own money, or will you join a funded account and trade like a professional today?

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.