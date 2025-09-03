Gaurav Kumar has faced many struggles and hurdles from the last decade. His career path was not easy like everyone else; however, his determination and never-give-up attitude have finally resulted in learning so many life skills. After 10 years of struggles, Gaurav is still pushing himself to succeed. He is ready to share his story, which is full of positivity and hope.

Gaurav Kumar was born on 29 November 1994 in a small place called Dharamnagar, which is in Uttar Pradesh. Gaurav was brought up in Mathura, where he learned the values of honesty and hard work. These values were instilled in him by his family. Gaurav studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Arjangarh in New Delhi. He completed his 12th Standard. Gaurav Kumar had huge dreams for which he was ready to work hard, and he got admission in the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA). After that, something unusual happened with him as he had to leave his studies midway due to some personal circumstances. He could not complete his studies, so he could not get the degree.

After this, the next ten years were the toughest for Gaurav, as he constantly struggled with not getting jobs. Gaurav got so many rejections, he missed out on opportunities, and he got betrayed multiple times in the professional world. Every time he faced rejection, it made him tougher; he never gave up. Instead, he chose to try again.

“I have faced many hurdles in my job search, but I believe that every experience has taught me something valuable,” says Gaurav.

During this time, Gaurav joined his family business. He started working at OM General Store, which is a retail store where people get daily household essentials. Initially, when Gaurav joined this business, he thought it was for a temporary time being, but later it became a training ground for him. He used this platform really well to gain skills like customer service, customer relationship management and handling responsibilities. These experiences slowly shaped his personality and gave him confidence. Even when things did not go his way, he always stayed flexible and ready to take up any kind of work.

Gaurav, on working in his family business, says, “Working in my family’s business has not only provided me with a steady income but has also reinforced my passion for any professional job other than this. I am now ready to take the next step and seek opportunities that align with my skills and aspirations.”

Now, Gaurav is 30, and he is fully determined to take the next step. He continues to work in his family’s business and helps grow it. Gaurav is also looking for new opportunities across various industries. He can be a valuable asset to any company as he has so much experience, he has the ability to quickly adapt, and he is hardworking and determined.

His journey is not only about the search for a job but also about the power of resilience. After having a decade full of struggles, he faced multiple obstacles, but he always strived and made his growth. His self-belief and determination never made him give up. Gaurav's story is proof that patience, perseverance, and hard work can turn rejections into growth.

As he looks forward into the future, Gaurav carries not just the lessons of rejection but also hope for getting new opportunities. His message is simple and clear: struggles will help your growth, patience is the key, so never give up.

