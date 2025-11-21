For decades, getting a visa meant long forms, multiple office visits and endless waiting. Many travellers booked their flights first and then scrambled to sort out visas separately. Now, things are simpler. FlightsMojo, in partnership with Visa2Fly, offers a fast online visa service as a smarter way of booking your flight and applying for your visa all in one place.

This takes the stress out of travel prep and makes planning your journey much easier and clearer.

Easier Travel Planning

Planning an international trip can be stressful juggling flights, visas and all the paperwork isn’t easy. With FlightsMojo teaming up with Visa2Fly, you can now handle both flight bookings and online visa applications in one place, saving time and hassle.

Through FlightsMojo, you can search for flights and check online visa service options right away, with clear guidance on required documents and timelines. The platform also keeps you updated in real time on visa approvals and flight confirmations, cutting down on last-minute stress.

By bringing these services together, FlightsMojo makes international travel simpler, faster, and more reliable so you can start your journey with confidence from day one.

Coverage Across Major Destinations

The partnership covers a wide range of popular international destinations for leisure, work and study. Each country has its own requirements, approval timelines and validity periods. Visa2Fly streamlines this entire process by giving clear timelines so travellers can plan ahead.

Here’s a look at some major destinations:

Thailand – Travellers can choose Visa on Arrival (valid for 15 days) or e-Visa (valid for 30 days). Approval usually takes 24 - 48 hours.

– Travellers can choose Visa on Arrival (valid for 15 days) or e-Visa (valid for 30 days). Approval usually takes 24 - 48 hours. Singapore – The tourist visa is valid for up to 2 years with multiple entries, although each stay is limited to 30 days. Processing takes approximately 3-5 working days.

– The tourist visa is valid for up to 2 years with multiple entries, although each stay is limited to 30 days. Processing takes approximately 3-5 working days. Malaysia – e-Visa or eNTRI options available. An e-Visa is valid for 3 months with a stay period of up to 30 days. Approval takes 2- 4 working days.

– e-Visa or eNTRI options available. An e-Visa is valid for 3 months with a stay period of up to 30 days. Approval takes 2- 4 working days. UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah) – Tourist visas are typically valid for 30 or 90 days. Many approvals are granted within 24 to 72 hours.

– Tourist visas are typically valid for 30 or 90 days. Many approvals are granted within 24 to 72 hours. Sri Lanka – ETA is valid for 6 months, allowing a 30-day stay. Most approvals come within 24 - 48 hours.

– ETA is valid for 6 months, allowing a 30-day stay. Most approvals come within 24 - 48 hours. Schengen Countries (France, Germany, Italy, etc.) – Schengen visa is applicable for 90 days within a 180-day period . Processing usually takes 10 - 15 working days .

– Schengen visa is applicable for . Processing usually takes . United Kingdom – Standard Visitor Visa is valid for 6 months with processing times of around 15 working days.

– Standard Visitor Visa is valid for 6 months with processing times of around 15 working days. United States – A visitor visa (B1/B2) is typically accepted for 10 years with multiple entries, but each stay is limited to 6 months. The approval process is longer, often taking 2 - 3 weeks.

By clearly listing timelines and validity, FlightsMojo and Visa2Fly help travellers avoid last-minute surprises and plan their trips with confidence.

Benefits for Travellers

This collaboration brings real, practical benefits for all types of travellers:

One-stop solution – No more switching between agencies, consulates and booking sites. Everything is available in one place.

– No more switching between agencies, consulates and booking sites. Everything is available in one place. Time-saving – With clear processing timelines and fewer steps, travellers can avoid last-minute stress and plan ahead with peace of mind.

– With clear processing timelines and fewer steps, travellers can avoid last-minute stress and plan ahead with peace of mind. Trusted guidance – Many travellers, especially first-timers, find visa requirements confusing. Flightsmojo powered by Visa2Fly’s expert guidance ensures online visa applications are filled correctly and supporting documents are in order.

– Many travellers, especially first-timers, find visa requirements confusing. Flightsmojo powered by Visa2Fly’s expert guidance ensures online visa applications are filled correctly and supporting documents are in order. Faster processing – Popular destinations like Thailand, Sri Lanka and the UAE now have quicker turnaround times, sometimes within just 24–48 hours.

– Popular destinations like Thailand, Sri Lanka and the UAE now have quicker turnaround times, sometimes within just 24–48 hours. Transparent process – Applicants get timely updates about their visa status, so they know exactly where they stand.

– Applicants get timely updates about their visa status, so they know exactly where they stand. Cost efficiency – Booking flights and applying for a visa in one go often saves extra service charges and hidden costs.

– Booking flights and applying for a visa in one go often saves extra service charges and hidden costs. Support for all traveller types – Whether it’s a family holiday, student journey, work trip or solo adventure, the partnership caters to every traveller’s unique needs.

A Step Toward Seamless Travel

Industry watchers believe this partnership is more than just a convenience. it’s a shift in how Indians plan their international journeys. Traditionally, flight bookings and visa applications were treated as two separate processes, often leading to delays or mismatched plans. Now, the process is integrated into a seamless flow with online visa services and flight ticket all in one go.

This is especially important as more Indians are travelling abroad for:

Tourism – With quick visa approvals for destinations like Thailand, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

– With quick visa approvals for destinations like Thailand, Sri Lanka and the UAE. Education – Students heading to the US, UK or Europe benefit from early, guided applications.

– Students heading to the US, UK or Europe benefit from early, guided applications. Business trips – Faster coordination means professionals don’t lose time waiting for last-minute clearances.

By offering a reliable, transparent and tech-driven system, FlightsMojo and Visa2Fly are setting new standards for international travel. It’s not just about getting a visa - it’s about making sure the entire journey feels smooth from the very first step.

Final Words

For Indian travellers, this partnership makes travel hassle-free. Whether it’s a family getaway to Thailand, a business trip to Singapore or a holiday across Europe, FlightsMojo and Visa2Fly take care of both your flights and visas quickly, reliably and without the usual stress.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.