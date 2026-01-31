Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31: Exide Industries Limited, India’s leading storage battery manufacturer, today announced the launch of Exide AGMi, an advanced Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery range for the Indian aftermarket, designed to meet the growing power demands of modern, high-tech passenger vehicles.

Exide AGMi offers spill-proof AGM-VRLA technology for enhanced safety, higher cranking power, up to 3X cycle life versus conventional batteries, and superior vibration resistance. The range is available across DIN 50, DIN 60, DIN 70, DIN 80 and DIN 95, covering applications from popular to ultra-luxury passenger vehicles. With this launch, Exide Industries Ltd. becomes the only Indian storage battery manufacturer to offer the complete range of AGM batteries.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Rajeev Khandelwal, Executive Director – Trade at Exide Industries Ltd., said, “With Exide AGMi, we are bringing the advanced AGM technology to the Indian automotive aftermarket. This launch reinforces Exide’s leadership in advanced battery technologies that power next-generation mobility. He further added, “The India–EU trade deal is expected to spur growth in India’s premium car segment, and this launch firmly positions Exide to address the said emerging opportunity”.

As start-stop systems, advanced electronics, and higher electrical loads become standard, AGM is the preferred OE technology for premium and next-generation passenger vehicles. Designed specifically for vehicles originally equipped with OE-fitted AGM batteries, Exide AGMi ensures optimal compatibility with modern vehicle platforms and electrical architectures.

Exide AGMi batteries will be initially available in the aftermarket through select channel partners in the top 10 cities, followed by a phased expansion.

About Exide Industries Limited

For more than seven decades, Exide has been one of India's most reliable battery brands, enjoying an unrivalled reputation and recall. Exide designs, manufactures, markets, and sells the widest range of lead acid storage batteries in the world, from 2.5Ah to 20,200Ah capacity, to cover the broadest spectrum of applications. The batteries are manufactured for Automotive, Power, Telecom, Infrastructure projects, UPS systems, as well as for Railways, Mining, and Defence sectors. The company enjoys a leadership position in India, and its exports span more than 60 countries across six continents.

Exide, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (“EESL”), is at an advanced stage of establishing a 12 GWh greenfield lithium‑ion cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The project is planned in two phases of 6 GWh each and will include the production of modules and packs to serve India’s electric mobility sector as well as stationary storage applications. EESL is already engaged in the production, assembly, and sale of lithium‑ion battery modules and packs through its operational facility located in Prantij, Gujarat. For more information on the Company, please log on to www.exideindustries.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.