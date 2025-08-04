Dr. Nikita Trehan Achieves Medical Milestone With 127-Day Delayed Twin Delivery

New Delhi, India, August 1, 2025: World-renowned Gynecological Laparoscopic surgeon, Dr. Nikita Trehan, in her two-decade practice, has developed surgical precision that allows her to manage high-risk gynecological cases across diverse patient demographics successfully.

With her expertise, Sunrise Hospital in New Delhi successfully handled another complex case. The doctor successfully carried out a procedure with a 127-day gap between twin deliveries, making it one of the longest delayed interval twin deliveries in the world.

The patient was a 34-year-old woman who had conceived through IVF supported by ICSI and Micro-TESE, due to her husband’s medical history of cancer treatments. Diagnosed with cervical incompetence, the patient was referred to Dr. Trehan for advanced laparoscopic surgery when she experienced premature labour at just 19 weeks.

The first twin was delivered unexpectedly, without any signs of life. In a bold and unconventional decision, Dr. Trehan tied the umbilical cord and repositioned it within the uterus, while retaining the placenta to support the gestation of the other twin. This was followed by laparoscopic cerclage to cease labour, an advanced technique that has higher success rates as compared to traditional vaginal stitches.

Regardless of the high risk of complications and bacterial infection, the patient was closely monitored at Sunrise Hospital over the upcoming months. As a result, she successfully delivered a 3.27 kg baby through caesarean section.

Dr. Trehan states, “This case reflects the potential of laparoscopic cerclage in critical pregnancies and offers hope to women facing similar challenges.”

Delayed interval twin deliveries are infrequent, with very few documented cases worldwide, often within a range of hundreds. With an interval of as long as 127 days, this case is even rarer, standing as one of the rarest cases worldwide.

