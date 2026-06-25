Care Through Every Change: Pigeon Introduces New Maternity Skincare Range Designed For Mothers

It begins with a change in physical, emotional, and deeply personal. From the first signs of pregnancy to postpartum recovery, a mother’s body constantly adapts through a journey that is beautiful but often demanding.

Somewhere between caring for a newborn and adjusting to an entirely new body, a mother's own needs quietly slip through the cracks. Pigeon Maternity Skincare Range was born from a simple belief that a mother caring for her child deserves just as much care herself. Whether she's in her first trimester, navigating the tender weeks after delivery, or somewhere in the long journey between, this collection is there for her. Each product was developed keeping in mind the skin concerns that actually show up during motherhood - the stretch marks, the dryness, the sensitivity, things that are rarely talked about but deeply felt.

This isn't a new direction for Pigeon; it's a natural extension of who they've always been. For over six decades, Pigeon has been a trusted name in family care worldwide, building products rooted in safety, trust, and a genuine understanding of what parents need. Now, that same warmth and intention is being directed toward the woman at the heart of it all: the mother.

Because mothers deserve to feel looked after, too.

With this launch, the brand extends that same philosophy of thoughtful care directly to mothers.

Designed Around Real Motherhood Experiences



Pregnancy and postpartum bring significant changes to the body. Skin stretches, dryness increases, heaviness in the legs becomes common, sensitivity changes, and postpartum recovery often comes with new skincare concerns that many women rarely discuss openly.

Understanding these everyday experiences, Pigeon’s new range offers targeted care solutions created specifically for mothers.



The collection includes:



Stretch Mark Cream

As the body grows, skin stretches especially around the abdomen, hips, and thighs. This cream delivers deep hydration to stretch mark-prone areas while helping to maintain skin elasticity and comfort through the process.

Body Firming Gel

After delivery, many women find that their skin feels looser or less toned than before. The Body Firming Gel is formulated to support postpartum skin recovery, improving smoothness and leaving skin feeling refreshed.

Nipple Care Cream

Breastfeeding is one of the most natural things a mother can do — and one of the most physically demanding on the body. Made with 100% Lanolin, this cream soothes dryness and discomfort that commonly comes with nursing, offering real relief in a form that is safe for both mother and baby.

Leg Calming Gel

The later stages of pregnancy often bring a familiar heaviness to the legs. This cooling gel was specifically developed to help ease that tired, heavy feeling, giving mothers a moment of welcome relief after a long day.

Commenting on the launch, Chinee Sikha Dutta, Marketing Head - Pigeon India, said:



At Pigeon, we have always believed that caring for babies begins with caring for parents. For decades, families have trusted us to support their parenting journey, and with this new Maternity Skincare Range, we are extending that promise to mothers themselves.



While developing this range, we carefully selected active ingredients and combined them with gentle formulations thoughtfully designed to address the specific needs of mothers. Ingredients such as Oleosoft®-40, Regestril™, PEPHA®-TIGHT, Lanolin, Tasmannia Lanceolata Extract, Shea Butter, and Aloe Vera were chosen to support skin through different stages of pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

Personally, Mom Body Butter is one of my favourites from the range. This launch is more than introducing six new products. It is a reflection of our continued commitment to supporting mothers. Because while a baby's journey begins with birth, a mother's journey of care begins much earlier and continues every day thereafter. Through every change, we want mothers to know that Pigeon is here to support them."

Pigeon Maternity Skincare Range has been created with one simple belief:



Motherhood is a journey of change, from first signs of pregnancy to postpartum recovery, and every change in between deserves thoughtful support. With this launch, Pigeon continues its mission to support families with solutions designed not just for babies, but for the mothers who care for them every single day.

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