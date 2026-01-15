Business Outline Magazine introduces the Business Elite Awards and Innovation & Impact Awards 2025–26, an exclusive recognition platform honouring leaders and organisations that are setting new directions in the business world. This honour celebrates more than milestones—it acknowledges innovations, strategic leadership, and meaningful contributions that create long-term value for industries and communities alike. Supported by our expansive media reach and compelling narrative capabilities, each awardee’s story is elevated with distinction, trust, and influence. The recognition serves not only as an honour but as a catalyst for greater visibility, stronger market presence, and enhanced industry authority.

At Business Outline, our mission goes beyond reporting news — we spotlight the visionaries, innovators, and changemakers who are driving the future across industries. We amplify voices that are redefining leadership and innovation across sectors, enabling businesses to command attention and credibility in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Whether emerging ventures or established leaders, our platform connects excellence with opportunity on a global stage. We are into collaboration with Business Connect & Corporate Connect.

A3T TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

Impact Recognition: Best Company to Work for 2025

Founded in 2019, A3T Technologies is a leading Design, Manufacturing, and Technology company in the automotive electronics segment. The company aims to provide globally proven, OEM-grade solutions. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and years of expertise, A3T focuses on enhancing the Indian automotive industry with safe, efficient, intelligent, and customised solutions, products, and state-of-the-art processes.

Money2me Finance Private Limited

Nayan Kambli -CEO & Founder

Impact Recognition:CEO Of The Year 2025

Money 2 Me Finance Private Limited, an RBI-registered NBFC, is a pioneering gold loan provider known for offering quick, secure, and hassle-free financial solutions. Led by visionary CEO and seasoned professional Nayan Kambli, the company provides secured funding through gold loans, business loans, personal loans, and insurance. Under his guidance, Money 2 Me aspires to create a financial haven for all, built on the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Ratovate Technologies Private Limited

Deependra Singh Bhadouria – CEO & Founder

Impact Recognition: India’s Most Trusted Company To Watch In 2025

Ratovate Technologies Private Limited is a pioneering technology company led by the CEO & Founder, Deependra Singh Bhadouria. Ratovate provides services for AI consulting, integration and development, app modernisation and digital transformation. The company takes pride in creating an intelligent digital ecosystem, empowering businesses to grow in today’s technical landscape. With its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a solid reputation for reliability and innovation.

Divy Cars Private Limited

Pushpa Bhardwaj (Director)

Naresh Bhardwaj (Director)

Impact Recognition: Excellence in Corporate Employee Transportation 2025

A leading transport company in NCR, Divy Cars Private Limited, is known for its top-notch corporate employee transportation services with a fleet of 250 vehicles. The company came into existence in the year 2001, and since then, it has established itself in transportation services. Divy Cars aims to support organisations in managing logistics involved in their executives’ movement. The company offers personalised services, harnessing the modern communication facilities and trained drivers

Nishant Anand Menon

Specialist - Organisational Design

Impact Recognition: Strategic Visionary Award 2025-26

Nishant Anand Menon is a seasoned HR professional with over 15 years of expertise. He holds an excellent track record across talent acquisition, performance management, and organisational design. Nishant is passionate about aligning people strategies with corporate objectives and creating innovative solutions to foster performance, employee engagement, and drive growth.

Tanot Solutions

Renu Sharma – Co-Founder

Best ROI-Focused SEO Agency 2026



A dynamic digital marketing firm, Tanot Solutions, came into existence in 2020 to empower businesses to get more visibility, traffic and sales. Over the years, the company has established itself as a premier SEO link-building agency, serving 160+ brands worldwide. With a dedicated team of marketers and Renu Sharma at the helm, Tanot Solutions delivers high-quality, white-hat link-building services tailored to drive remarkable business growth. Their expertise spans healthcare, finance, Saas, gaming and more, with an excellent track record of boosting organic traffic and keyword ranking.

Hitech Human Capital (India) Limited

Neeraj Tiwari (Founder & MD)

India’s Fast-Growing Workforce, Security & Facility Management Company - 2026

Founded in 2012, Hitech Human Capital (India) Limited is among India’s most trusted business service providers. It provides a wide range of workforce and outsourcing services and empowers businesses to operate efficiently across IT, retail, logistics, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Hitech Human Capital has a solid process across the nation with a workforce of 4000+ professionals.

Travancore Systems

Roshan Pillai (Founder & CEO)

Pioneers in Computer Vision & Automated Inspection Solutions 2025​Based in Mumbai, Travancore Systems is a pioneer in custom machine vision and automation solutions. The company designs and deploys advanced vision systems through computer vision, AI, and machine learning. With a commitment to designing, developing, and delivering top-notch products and services, Travancore Systems empowers its clients to achieve the best innovations in their business.

YoCharge

Jaideep Singh Shaktawat - CEO

India's Most Innovative Saas Services Provider To Follow 2025-26

YoCharge, led by its visionary CEO Jaideep Singh Shaktawat, is revolutionising the EV charging ecosystem with its cutting-edge SaaS-based platform for smart and sustainable EV charging management. Powering EV charging networks across 20+ countries, the company empowers businesses and charge point operators with white-label EV charging software that enables seamless scalability and operational efficiency. Recognised as “India’s Most Innovative SaaS Services Provider to Follow 2025–26”, YoCharge continues to drive the nation’s transition toward cleaner mobility through technology-driven innovation and customer-centric solutions, while expanding its global footprint.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.