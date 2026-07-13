Blueprints Of Greatness: The People Transforming India

Dev Raturi: Dev Raturi is an entrepreneur, hospitality leader, and institution builder whose journey reflects the evolution of leadership through experience, resilience, and continuous learning. After spending over two decades building Indian restaurant chains across China, expanding hospitality ventures in India, and exploring the creative industry as an actor, he has embraced a larger purpose. As he approaches 50, his focus has shifted from creating successful businesses to building enduring institutions founded on governance, ethics, accountability, and trust. Committed to lifelong learning, he continues to strengthen his expertise in corporate governance and institutional leadership. Guided by the philosophy, “Focus on becoming worthy, and what you seek will seek you,” he inspires responsible, values-driven leadership that creates lasting societal impact.



Dr. Sachin Bansal: Sachin Bansal is a renowned spiritual healer, life coach, Grandmaster, and entrepreneur leading a transformative wellness movement through Soulwise, a trusted spiritual wellness brand based in Gurugram, Haryana. With nearly three decades of experience, his journey began at the age of 14 under the guidance of his father, evolving into a lifelong mission of helping individuals achieve emotional balance, inner peace, and personal growth. Having guided more than 7,000 clients through healing, meditation, coaching, and spiritual consultations, he founded Soulwise to provide authentic spiritual products and holistic wellness solutions. Offering certified crystals, Rudraksha, Reiki tools, Vastu remedies, and meditation accessories, Soulwise serves customers across India and internationally. Through authenticity, positivity, and conscious living, Sachin Bansal continues to inspire meaningful transformation and spiritual well-being worldwide.

Aripirala Yogananda Sastry: A Remarkable Young Talent in Astrology and Vastu Aripirala Yogananda Sastry, from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is an extraordinary young achiever in the fields of Astrology and Vastu. At just 13 years of age, he is recognised as one of the youngest recipients of a doctorate in Vedic sciences, showcasing exceptional knowledge and dedication. His remarkable journey has earned him over 275 national and international awards, along with recognition from leading record organisations. His achievements have been appreciated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji, and several governors, judges, ministers, and spiritual leaders. Through his dedication to preserving India's ancient wisdom, Yogananda Sastry continues to inspire young minds while promoting the rich heritage of Vedic sciences.

Dr. Prabhat Jaiswal: Dr. Prabhat Jaiswal is a distinguished environmental researcher and industry leader whose contributions have advanced sustainable development, environmental protection, and technological innovation in India. Currently serving as Executive Manager at NTPC Ltd., he has successfully combined scientific excellence with operational leadership for over fifteen years. Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, he pursued higher studies in Chemistry before earning a PhD in Environmental Science from IIT Dhanbad, focusing on low-cost wastewater treatment technologies. His research has been published in reputed international journals, and he has filed four patents. Beyond his professional achievements, he has actively promoted environmental awareness, water conservation, and large-scale afforestation initiatives. His dedication to sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility continues to inspire professionals, researchers, students, and communities nationwide.

Mr. Tambor Lyngdoh: Mr. Tambor Lyngdoh is a renowned conservationist from Meghalaya whose three-decade-long journey has transformed community-led environmental protection in Northeast India. A strong advocate of grassroots leadership, he has dedicated his life to safeguarding forests while empowering indigenous communities through sustainable development initiatives. As the founder of Synjuk and President of the Village Forest Council, he has mobilised local participation in conserving thousands of hectares of forests and restoring degraded landscapes across Meghalaya and neighbouring states. He played a pioneering role in implementing India’s first United Nations-supported REDD+ project, bringing together indigenous institutions to promote climate action and sustainable livelihoods. Through his inclusive approach, conservation efforts have strengthened biodiversity, improved ecosystem health, and created socio-economic opportunities, establishing him as a leading voice in community-based environmental stewardship.

Khushnum Avari: Khushnum Avari is a distinguished entrepreneur, educationist, and aviation industry leader, best known as the Founder and Director of Panaché Academy, one of India's premier institutes for Aviation, Air Hostess Training, Airport Ground Staff, Aviation Management, and Hotel Management. With seven centres across the country, the academy has earned eight consecutive National Awards for excellence in aviation, hospitality, and travel education.

A recipient of numerous prestigious honours, including the National Business Leader of the Year Award, she has also been featured in Forbes and Femina, and has been recognised among India's most influential women leaders. An Edexcel UK-certified Aviation Educator, her visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to skill development, and significant contributions to professional education continue to shape the future of India's aviation and hospitality workforce.



Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik: Dr. A. Naik (Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik), MBBS, MD, is a leading diabetologist and metabolic disorder specialist renowned for his holistic, patient-centric approach to healthcare. Popularly known as the "True Enemy of Diabetes," he has successfully treated over one lakh diabetic patients through a combination of evidence-based medicine, yoga, exercise, home-based nutrition, and minimal medication. In 2012, he established the Sweet Life Diabetes Care & Research Centre in Sundergarh, Odisha, to promote comprehensive diabetes management and preventive healthcare. Holding advanced certifications in endocrinology and diabetes, including training from Harvard Medical School, Dr. Naik has earned the prestigious Best Diabetologist Award from the Governor of Maharashtra. He has also been featured by Forbes India among the Top 10 Professionals for his outstanding contributions to healthcare

Dr. Abdul Sattar Sainudeen: Dr. Abdul Sattar Sainudeen is a visionary educator whose pioneering leadership has redefined education through innovation, excellence, and commitment to quality. As Founder and Director of Real English School, he introduced Computer Education from Grade 1 in 1993 and implemented India's first school-wide CCTV, school website, SMS communication, smart classrooms, lightning arresters, and fire-safety systems. Under his leadership, the institution became India's first rural ISO 9001-certified school in 2003 and the world's first IMS-certified school in 2005. Students secured 106 International Gold Medals in international assessments. Honoured with eight National Awards and an International Gold Medal, he continues scientific research at 69, reflecting lifelong passion for learning. His inspiring journey exemplifies visionary leadership, innovation, perseverance, and dedication.

Smruti T.N.: Driving Business Transformation Through AI and Innovation

Smruti T.N. is a visionary entrepreneur and technology leader with over 17 years of experience in product leadership, business strategy, and digital innovation. Her career spans influential roles at Reliance Jio Platforms, KeyPoint Technologies, and Kore.ai, where she successfully led enterprise transformation, AI-powered product development, and customer-centric technology initiatives. After contributing significantly to Jio's digital growth and commercial success, she pursued her entrepreneurial vision by founding Vyomone, delivering business-first technology solutions that enable organisations to scale efficiently. Renowned for her expertise in innovation, mentorship, and strategic leadership, Smruti is also pursuing a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, advancing research that bridges cutting-edge AI with practical, real-world business applications and sustainable digital transformation.

Mr. Krishna Maruti Kadam: Mr. Krishna Maruti Kadam is a renowned social worker, philanthropist, and humanitarian leader from Maharashtra who has dedicated his life to serving underprivileged and marginalised communities. As the Founder of the Kadamkrishna Medical Assistance Cell Foundation, he has led numerous initiatives in healthcare, education, and social welfare, providing medical aid, financial assistance, educational support, and community outreach services to thousands of beneficiaries. Born in Ombli village of Raigad district, his early experiences with poverty inspired a lifelong commitment to public service. His remarkable contributions have earned him prestigious recognitions, including the Atal Bhushan Award from the Atal Foundation, an Honorary Doctorate in Social Work and Healthcare, and recognition at the One International Award Summit 2026 in Goa.

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