Best Share Market Course For Free In India 2026
In 2026, free stock market courses in India help beginners learn trading basics, test interest, and avoid early mistakes before investing in advanced paid training.
New Delhi [India], March 28: More Indians are entering the stock market each year. Many start by searching for free courses before paying for advanced training. In 2026, several platforms offer structured and reliable learning at no cost. You can use these courses to build basic knowledge, test your interest, and avoid early mistakes.
GTF - Trading In The Zone Elementary Course
Best for: Beginners who want structured video learning and practical trading concepts
The Trading In The Zone Elementary course course by GTF is one of the most popular free courses among new traders in India. It focuses on demand-and-supply theory, chart reading, risk management, and trading psychology. The course is delivered through step-by-step video sessions and is designed to build a strong base before moving to advanced trading.
Key topics covered:
- Technical analysis fundamentals
- Demand & supply zones
- Multi-timeframe analysis
- Trade planning and discipline
Zerodha Varsity – Free Stock Market Courses
Best for: Deep theoretical and practical knowledge in a textbook-style format
Zerodha Varsity is widely regarded as India’s most comprehensive free stock market learning platform. It offers detailed modules covering everything from basic market concepts to options strategies, taxation, and trading psychology — all completely free and accessible without a paywall.
Why it stands out:
- 15+ structured modules
- Beginner to advanced content
- Includes quizzes and certification options
Free YouTube Courses by Rachana Ranade
YouTube remains one of the easiest ways to start learning. Rachana Ranade has published full beginner playlists that explain stock market basics, company analysis, and long term investing.
What you gain from these playlists
- Clear explanation of balance sheets and financial ratios
- Real company case studies from Indian markets
- Step by step beginner path without any signup cost
If you plan to invest rather than trade daily, this content helps you build strong fundamentals.
Finology Learn Free Modules by Pranjal Kamra
Finology provides free starter lessons that explain how to evaluate companies and understand market cycles. The content focuses on logic and financial reasoning.
You will learn
- How to read profit and loss statements
- How to compare companies within the same sector
- Why economic trends affect stock prices
This path suits you if your goal is long term wealth creation through stock selection.
Elearnmarkets Free Webinars
Elearnmarkets runs regular free webinars that introduce you to technical analysis, options basics, and market psychology. These sessions are led by experienced market professionals.
Practical benefits for you
- Exposure to live market examples during sessions
- Access to recorded webinars after registration
- Opportunity to explore multiple trading styles before choosing one
This helps you decide whether you prefer intraday trading, swing trading, or investing.
How to choose the right free course
Before you start, define your goal. Ask yourself whether you want to trade frequently or invest for years. Your answer should guide your course choice.
Use this simple checklist
- If you want to learn price action and charts, start with GTF
- If you want to understand company fundamentals, start with Rachana Ranade or Finology
- If you want exposure to many topics in short sessions, try Elearnmarkets webinars
- If you want official and risk focused learning, study NSE resources
Free courses help you test your interest without financial pressure. Once you complete one or two structured programs, you can decide whether advanced paid training is worth your time and money.
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