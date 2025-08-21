Apna Vikas®: One-On-One A.I. Based Mentorship & Coaching For All

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Have you ever left a job interview feeling helpless because the advice you found online didn’t fit your unique personality? Have you struggled in your career, silently battling a boss’s negativity or the challenge of difficult customers? Have you wished for personal guidance that truly understands your background, your strengths, and your struggles—rather than generic advice that misses the mark?

Before using Apna Vikas

Guidance came mainly from motivational videos

Help was limited to parents, relatives, or teachers

One-to-one consultations were expensive

Interaction mostly happened in groups (like training sessions)

Career and soft-skill advice was generic and one-size-fits-all

Available only in English, creating a language barrier

After using Apna Vikas

Personalized AI guide instead of generic videos

24/7 support via WhatsApp

Affordable AI mentoring compared to costly consultations

One-to-one interaction with AI

Career and soft-skill guidance tailored to personality

Available in both Hindi and English

These are real, daily questions for students, and working professionals globally. The problem runs deep: traditional coaching and mentoring are expensive and limited in scale, while existing digital tools and videos offer broad, one-size-fits-all advice in English only. This lack of personalised, ongoing support creates a huge gap in developing the essential soft skills like communication, stress management, teamwork, and creative thinking that today’s employers urgently seek.

Surveys from ADP Research and Gallup reveal alarming figures for India— only 19% of employees feel engaged at work, with many suffering from stress and dissatisfaction. Over 50% are actively searching for new jobs. For students, less than 10% have access to formal soft skills training, while one-to-one coaching remains an exclusive luxury for a small fraction of white-collar workers.

Enter Apna Vikas, a revolutionary AI-powered coaching platform designed to change this narrative and make personalised, one-to-one mentoring affordable and accessible for everyone. With over 32 years of research behind it, Apna Vikas harnesses a fine-tuned AI chatbot that uses a detailed personality profile of each user using established systems such as the Enneagram. What makes Apna Vikas unique is its ability to deliver tailored advice, coaching, and support that genuinely responds to each individual’s needs and personality traits.

Available in English and now Hindi, Apna Vikas is accessible through WhatsApp or any smartphone browser. This user-friendly approach breaks down technology and language barriers, reaching beyond urban centers to rural India and blue-collar workers.

To ensure affordability and wider reach, Apna Vikas has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts to their cardholders. Its collaboration with Microsoft enables organisations to provide confidential, private AI coaching to employees.

Founder Venkatesh Madurai Subramanian, an internationally certified life and leadership coach with global experience, was inspired to create Apna Vikas during Covid. Witnessing the enthusiasm and hunger for self-improvement in rural India, especially with Hindi coaching, he set out to scale personalised development across the nation. With plans for introducing several new features, Apna Vikas is set to empower millions to unlock their true potential.

Apna Vikas is actively building partnerships with various organisations and institutions to bring its personalised solutions to their members.

To learn more, please see https://www.apnavikas.com/

